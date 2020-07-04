Best cars under $ 100K in GTA: Online

If there is not enough balance in your account, you can always choose these cars.

These are some of the best rides that you can purchase under $100K in GTA: Online.

Best cars under $100K in GTA: Online (Image: YouTube)

Everyone wants to own a sweet ride when playing GTA games, but that sometimes means spending in-game currency to do so, which not everyone has the luxury of doing. If your Maze Bank account does not look good, but you still want to own a car in GTA: Online, then you can get decent options for $100K.

Top 3 cars in GTA: Online under $100K

Here are the best cars that you can buy if you only have 100K dollars or less in your Maze Bank account in GTA: Online:

1. Lampadati Felon GT

Lampadati Felon GT.(Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

This car in the GTA: Online world is a luxury convertible inspired by the Maserati GranCabrio and Jaguar XF. Despite the low cost of the car, you can be assured of good acceleration and speed that it provides. This is a decent car that you can use when you have to run from the cops, as it has good speed. It can be purchased from the South San Andreas Super Autos for $95000.

2. Ubermacht Sentinel XS

Ubermacht Sentinel XS (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

The Sentinel XS is a popular car, which has appeared in many GTA games like GTA: Vice City, GTA: Vice City Stories, GTA 5 and GTA: Online. It has gradually transitioned from a four-door sedan to a two-door coupe. This car can also be taken for competing in races, as it is good when it comes to handling, and can also reach decent speed limits. It can be purchased for $60000 from South San Andreas Super Autos.

3. Pfister Comet

Pfister Comet (Image: GTA Wiki - Fandom)

This is the best sports car that you can acquire in GTA: Online. When it is compared to other sports cars, the best feature of the Comet is the traction that it provides. It has good acceleration and decent top speed, and can be bought from Legendary Motorsport and Benny’s Original Motor Works for $100000.