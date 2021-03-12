GTA Online's major wealth gap is primarily due to the skill gap between skilled players and beginners.

GTA Online is an old game by online multiplayer standards. Considering GTA Online doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon, it is vital to note that veteran players have accumulated years of experience and wealth over new players. Everything has gotten more expensive in GTA Online, which makes it harder for new players to get started.

The major wealth problem doesn't seem so bad on paper. While everything has gotten more expensive, money-making methods have also improved for the better. However, the vital thing to note is that money-making methods improved primarily for players in the midgame and lategame. New players seldom get updates to make it easier for them. There are years of content for them to grind out for (or use a lot of Shark Cards), which makes the wealth gap seem like a major problem.

Does GTA Online have a major wealth gap problem?

At first glance, it's difficult to ascertain how noticeable the wealth gap problem is in GTA Online. There are plenty of players who have been there since the beginning, having acquired every major property, worthwhile vehicle, and everything else to their heart's content. Likewise, some players have unlocked all of the essential heists, which allow them to catch up to the former player. However, it's the beginners who notice the wealth gap the most.

Starting in GTA Online

GTA Online isn't that unforgiving at the start. The tutorial and early Contact Missions are easy, and there are often plenty of freebies given out to make a new player feel more welcome. However, beginners have two choices to make to catch up with the other players with years of experience over them.

First, they can use Shark Cards. If the player is rich in real life, this isn't an issue. They can buy as many as they want and circumvent the GTA Online wealth gap like it was nothing. It'll take them a while to manually unlock everything, but wealthy beginners have it easy.

The second type is through grinding. F2P players could technically hope for a modder to drop them a lot of money, but gambling on that kind of possibility is slim. Otherwise, they better be used to seeing the same few missions over and over again.

Grinding isn't necessarily bad

Plenty of games have grinding, that's not really the main issue. Some players love it and some players hate it. Obviously, being handed everything for free wouldn't be fun, even though it would fix the wealth gap problem in GTA Online.

Of course, it is worth mentioning that not every player has the capability to grind out 10+ hours a day for a video game. These are the types of players most irritated at the difficulty of catching up in GTA Online. They can often only spare an hour or two a day, sometimes only for a few days a week. Logically, they'll never catch up. However, some players do advocate for some beginner content that can help propel them to the midgame faster.

Most online games with an economy have a wealth gap problem

Any old online game that features an economy is bound to have a major wealth gap problem. It's noticeable in a game like Runescape (and Old School Runescape), with mobile games often being the biggest offender. All things considered, GTA Online's wealth gap problem is nowhere near as big as some players make it out to be.

Of course, that doesn't excuse the fact that it does exist. Developers shouldn't be lazy and have the in-game economy in shambles just because it's an old game. New players need to continue playing the game, as older players will leave GTA Online for one reason or another. Even if the problem isn't a massive one presently, it's still something to keep in mind for the future.

The GTA Online wealth gap problem does exist

Naturally, there is still a wealth gap problem to address. GTA Online players often disagree on the best course of action to fix it, but it would be nice for beginners to get something to help them climb the social ladder. GTA Online is still a massively popular game, so it's going to continue attracting new players.

Predictably, new players are going to notice this wealth gap problem. They won't be able to do the lucrative heists until they get a few million, and they'll hate seeing flying motorcycles and cars destroying them as they rendezvous to whatever destination they have in mind.