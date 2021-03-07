GTA Online is a vast game full of many activities, so beginners starting after the Cayo Perico Heist update should read this brief primer to catch up quicker.

There is playing GTA Online for fun, and then there is playing GTA Online efficiently. Sometimes a player can do both, but this brief primer will focus on the latter subject more, as different folks have different interpretations of fun. However, efficiency is something more objective and easy to follow for most beginners.

Of course, it will be assumed that beginners have little to no skill. While efficient money-makers are easy to do once the player is skilled enough to do it consistently, this brief primer will predictably be brief and to the point.

A brief primer for beginners in GTA Online after the Cayo Perico Heist

Not all beginners in GTA Online are the same. Some might be willing to grind 10+ hours a day, while others want to play casually for two hours or so. Regardless of their determination, there are many activities to do in GTA Online since the Cayo Perico Heist was released.

Ideally, players will work towards unlocking the Cayo Perico Heist, as that is an easy and excellent way to make money by oneself.

The Cayo Perico Heist

Unlocking the Cayo Perico Heist is surprisingly easy, although most beginners won't be able to do it right away. First, they need to save up enough money to buy the Kosatka Submarine for $2.2 million. Second, they need to be a CEO, President, or VIP.

As those methods also require a player to spend some money, it's safe to assume a beginner should save up a lot of money before they can receive a text from Miguel Madrazo regarding the Cayo Perico Heist.

Beginner tips

As one might expect, it is paramount for beginners to save up their money wisely. Don't throw it away for some cool-looking car or some expensive apartment. It's always better to be more cost-efficient.

Expensive cars can be good, but players should see which ones are in the metagame and which ones aren't. Something like the Rocket Voltic would be a terrible use of money than several other options like the Oppressor Mk II.

GTA Online beginners should also grind out Contact Missions, as those are easy to complete efficiently. While heists are typically too hard on beginners, they should seek out the many easy Contact Missions Simeon or Lamar gives. Then they can use that money on good guns and ammo (while being smart and not buying every weapon imaginable).

If beginners want to focus on the Cayo Perico Heist later, they should still grind money to purchase a property and business eventually. Concerning that statement, oftentimes, the cheapest property is the best one.

Most players buy the $1,000,000 CEO Office building if they want to be a CEO. Minor advantages for more expensive properties are usually not worth it in GTA Online.

A summary of this primer

Beginners should be smart with their money. Don't throw it away for dull cosmetics (that's what rich players should do). Unless a beginner plans on buying Shark Cards, they better be prepared to grind Contact Missions.

Once they have enough money (a million or so), the beginner player would need to figure out which business they want to invest in or if they want to get into heists (like the Cayo Perico Heist) right away in GTA Online.