Players should make sure to collect their free Twitch Prime Rewards for GTA Online before March is over.

Twitch Prime bestows a myriad of excellent rewards to players who have it. Players with Amazon Prime can automatically have Twitch Prime for free. It not only allows them to give one free subscription to a channel of their choice, but it also provides the option to collect Twitch Prime Rewards.

There's almost always a Twitch Prime Reward worth collecting from titans within the industry like FIFA 21 to smaller titles like SMITE. More specifically, GTA Online often takes advantage of this system.

More often than not, a player can collect a small sum of money and sometimes something else. In March 2021, players can collect $1,000,000 and a Kosatka Submarine Sonar Station for free if they have Twitch Prime.

How to claim Twitch Prime Rewards for GTA Online

Twitch Prime Rewards aren't always available. After March is over, players won't be able to get this specific reward for free until later, although $1,000,000 is pretty common to get for having Twitch Prime. Since these rewards are only relevant for March 2021, players should try to log into Twitch to get them as soon as possible.

All a player has to do to collect Twitch Prime Rewards is to log into their Twitch account and click on "Prime Loot". "Prime Loot" is the crown symbol next to notifications and whispers on the right side of the screen - for desktop users.

Players have to click on that icon, and then scroll down until they see "Get the Kosatka Submarine Sonar Station and up to $1,000,000 this month in GTA Online."

Then they have to click on "learn more" in which they can then "Claim now" if they have their accounts linked already. Otherwise, GTA Online players will have to go to their Rockstar Games Social Club account to do so.

What are the Twitch Prime Rewards for GTA Online in March 2021?

First, players will get $1,000,000. It isn't a whole lot, but it's still free money with no drawback. Other than that, players will be able to get the Kosatka Submarine Sonar Station for free.

Keep in mind that it's not the whole Kostaka Submarine, just the Sonar Station. Players can save $1,200,000 on that purchase though, so it's useful for those who haven't gotten that upgrade yet in GTA Online as of March 2021.