Seeing how popular the GTA franchise is in the world of video gaming, it is hardly of any surprise that there is an entire Twitch community built around live-streaming the game.

Usually, these streams cover GTA 5 or GTA Online, both of which make for a fun and immersive gameplay, keeping the fans hooked and coming back for more.

If you're into watching live streams of GTA, then you should definitely check these few channels out.

GTA: Ranking the highest followed streamers on Twitch

#1 AuronPlay

AuronPlay, image credits: https://www.planetminecraft.com/skin/auronplay-paw/

The most popular GTA streamer on Twitch, with a whopping 3.8 million followers on the platform, AuronPlay is a gamer who dedicates several streams to GTA. AuronPlay's real name is Raul Alvarez Genes. And while AuronPlay streams several other games on Twitch, GTA Online is the highlight of his channel.

#2 Reborn Live

Superintendent Conway, image credits: https://www.pulsovideojuegos.com/influencers/spainrp/superintendente-conway/

A streamer who calls himself Superintendent Conway, Reborn Live is a popular Twitch streamer with 609,000 followers. He primarily does GTA 5 streams, apart from a few other games. His videos are in Spanish, as the player is of a Spanish origin. Apart from GTA, Reborn Live plays Fortnite and Layers of Fear.

Advertisement

#3 Lord_Kebun

Lord Kebun playing as Mr Wang Chang, image credits: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bnA-jBVPmAE

Parading in the streets as the character, Mr Wang Chang or Lord_Kebun, has garnered much love from his fans for his GTA streams on Twitch. He has been streaming since 2017 and is majorly into GTA 5. His quirky and hilarious gaming style has managed to get him 431,000 followers on Twitch.

#4 JLTomy

JLTomy, Image credits: Dexerto

Another immensely popular GTA streamer on Twitch, JLTomy has a dedicated 414,000 followers on his Twitch channel. He does frequent GTA 5 and GTA Online streams but also dedicates some time to play other titles such as League of Legends, Fortnite, and even the sandbox survival, Green Hell.

#5 dasMEHDI

dasMEHDI, Image credits: https://www.twitch.tv/dasmehdi/clip/FrigidVictoriousWheelWoofer

Mehdi Zahid, or more popularly known as his gamer persona, dasMEHDI, is an extremely popular GTA streamer on Twitch. He is a German fellow who moved to America at a young age and now dedicates his live stream to GTA, apart from a few other games like Rogue Company or Ghosts of Tsushima. If you're looking to follow someone who is witty and on-point, then you should definitely check his GTA streams out. You're sure to laugh out loud.