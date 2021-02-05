Top 5 GTA Online streamers that fans should follow in 2021

GTA Online Twitch streamers often change the type of content they post.

Content creators often go after recent games that'll earn them the most views (aka the most money). As a result, this guide focuses more on Twitch streamers and YouTubers who primarily still do GTA Online videos in 2021. Somebody like Ujjwal "Techno Gamerz" Chaurasia won't be on this list as GTA Online is not his primary content.

It should also go without saying that Rockstar Games' official channel won't be included on this list. While that channel has almost six million subscribers as of February 2021, this guide is focused more on unofficial streamers that players can follow for great 2021 GTA Online content.

Top 5 YouTubers and Twitch streamers to check out in 2021

#5 - loud_coringa

loud_coringna (Image via LOUD Coringa, YouTube)

Victor "loud_coringna" Augusto is a Portuguese Twitch streamer who had over 4,300,000 viewer hours in December 2020. 2021 is looking like a great year for this young Twitch streamer as he is still regularly streaming GTA Online. He doesn't solely play GTA Online, but he does play it frequently to a huge audience.

If players want to follow big Twitch streamers, loud_coringa is a solid option. He has over 1.1 million subscribers as of February 2021, with over a million people going back to his old uploaded videos.

The main downside is that he's Portuguese, so people who don't speak the language might not understand him. Regardless, he's still one of the biggest GTA Online streamers.

#4 - Ramee

Ramee (Image via StIcKyRamee, Twitter)

Ramee might not be as big as loud_coringa on Twitch (with only 160k followers as of 2021), but he is still one of the biggest English Twitch streamers.

Players can join his Discord and follow him on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. He has 52.8k subscribers on YouTube.

Ramee regularly speaks with his audience. He even streams frequently, so GTA Online fans can rely on his streams when it comes to any kind of content related to the game.

#3 - Bay Area Buggs

Bay Area Buggs (Image via Bay Area Buggs, YouTube)

The beauty of YouTube is that there is always something for somebody. Brandon "Bay Area Buggs" Turney does many videos on GTA Online, with some unique ideas, including GTA Online roleplays. As a result, Bay Area Buggs' content seems more varied compared to his contemporaries.

Bay Area Buggs has over 2.33 million subscribers as of February 2021, although he doesn't upload videos as often as some other top GTA Online YouTubers. Still, there's a lot of content for GTA Online fans, so they can fall into a rabbit hole full of delightful videos.

#2 - MrBossFTW

MrBossFTW (Image via Crappy Games Wiki)

As far as YouTube personalities go, Ross "MrBossFTW" Hudgins is arguably the most notable one. He often covers current events in GTA Online, often with gameplay to show how it's done in 2021. One can recognize his videos based on the rainbow border all of them have.

He is an excellent YouTuber for GTA Online players seeking news and tips. MrBossFTW's frequent uploading schedule means players will often find something they need from his channel. Fans should also expect more GTA 6 videos from him in 2021.

#1 - GTA Series Videos

GTA Series Videos (Image via GTA Series, Twitter)

GTA Series Videos does YouTube videos on the entire GTA series. Luckily for GTA Online fans, they have numerous guides and videos on GTA Online, with several playlists dedicated to helping players who are seeking to learn.

There's no commentary on some of these videos, but it's still highly insightful. The videos with commentary are also valuable, so there's a little bit of everything for GTA Online fans.

It's easy to follow their gameplay, the audio is top-notch, and everything is presented beautifully. It's no surprise that they have over 3.2 million subscribers at the beginning of 2021.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.