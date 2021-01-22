GTA 5 throwback: Streamer challenges Twitch Chat to cross the road playing as a chicken

The content creation and streaming community around GTA 5 never ceases to amaze, and broadcaster DougDoug is the epitome of creative content around the game.

As a way to encourage his vast audience to get in on the action in GTA 5, the streamer employs various methods and lets his Twitch chat control the game.

Undoubtedly, through mods and innovative programming, GTA 5 opens up many avenues and options for streamers and content creators to explore. The game, some would say, is prime material for streaming and content creation.

In September 2020, DougDoug, attempted to answer the age-old question of "Why did the chicken cross the road?" with Twitch's help. Through clever code-work, he gave up the control of the said chicken to Chat, and, together, they had to work to get the fowl across the street.

Throwback to when a GTA streamer made his Twitch Chat cross the road as a chicken

What ensued was chaotic hilarity as Chat was able to cross the road quite quickly into the challenge. Yet, DougDoug was nearly not done in his quest to understand the purpose of the chicken crossing the street.

Thus, he challenged the Chat to a whole new set of challenges, including how fast can the chicken be killed or run over by an oncoming car in GTA 5. The levels then grew to ridiculous levels, with Level 3 challenging Chat to cross the freeway in the midst of high-speed traffic in GTA 5.

This is not the first time DougDoug has encouraged audience participation, as he has done so numerous times in the past and since. From using only voice controls to riding downhill in GTA 5 to absurdly ridiculous challenges in Skyrim, the streamer has developed a niche entirely unique to his style.

He currently has 1.18 million subscribers on YouTube and streams regularly on Twitch, and posts clips on his channel. His Youtube channel is rife with hilarious and creative content around games like GTA 5, Skyrim, and even Nintendo titles like Animal Crossing and Mario.