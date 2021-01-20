GTA 5 speedrunner DarkViperAU reveals rarely seen cutscenes from the game

GTA 5 speedrunning seems to have taken off in a huge way in recent times, and one of the most prominent names to emerge from the community is Australian speedrunner DarkViperAU.

This popular speedrunner has been putting out content for GTA 5 and streaming his best runs quite regularly for some time. Recently, another type of content from his YouTube channel has seen a surge of popularity.

His GTA 5 videos consist of him uncovering fascinating details, glitches, cutscenes, and rare occurrences in the game. While his channel earlier was predominantly popular for his excellent speedruns, this newer form of content has made him quite the name in the community.

One of his latest videos revealed a couple of rare cutscenes that the majority of players probably missed in their many playthroughs of the popular open-world game.

DarkViperAU showcases rarely seen cutscenes from GTA 5

Because they occur as a result of the player failing relatively straightforward objectives, these cutscenes have probably not been seen by many players. The first cutscene in GTA 5 plays out during the game's first big Heist in Los Santos, where Michael, Franklin, and their crew hit a jewel store.

The job can go horribly awry if the player decides to mentally check out on the job and be arrested by the police. The cutscene shows the audibly frustrated pair of Michael and Franklin being taken away by the police, making for a hilariously anticlimactic finale to the Heist.

The other cutscene is far more gruesome and grim and occurs during the infamous torture sequence in "By The Book." The cutscene occurs if the player, as Trevor, pushes too far, and even after reviving Mr. K, ends up killing him as a result of the torture.

Trevor remains unapologetic and somewhat surprised at Steve Haines' reaction to a death by torture. The whole cutscene feels very uncomfortable, and it is probably a good thing that not many players eventually got to that point in the sequence.