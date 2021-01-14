5 things keeping GTA Online relevant in 2021

The AAA space, specifically the online multiplayer space, is ruthlessly competitive. Games like GTA Online competes with several titles in staying relevant.

The game has managed to survive seven years since its launch. But the game has steadily risen in popularity and quality. Over the years, GTA Online has developed into one of the most expansive online multiplayer experiences to the point that it is almost unrecognizable from the launch product.

With each title update bringing more exciting elements to GTA Online, Rockstar Games maintaining each feature's quality is why this game has been able to thrive. While it isn't flawless, players would be hard-pressed to find gameplay-rich and varied game modes in any other online multiplayer.

Here are 5 things that have helped GTA Online stay relevant since 2013.

5 things that keep GTA Online relevant in 2021

5) New Vehicles

The sheer variety of vehicles offered in GTA Online is extraordinary. It is hard to argue otherwise. Rockstar Games has ensured that players can continue modifying their cars and spending more money in-game.

Players will find all sorts of ludicrous cars that fit their style, aesthetic, and utility. Then customize them. GTA Online makes a great case for itself as one of the best arcade racing games given the ridiculous number of vehicles and types of races present in the game.

4 Freemode Variety

Not staying restricted to PvP deathmatches and other PvE missions, GTA Online went a step further to make Freemode a tangible way to experience the game. GTA Online's Freemode is extremely expansive. From the player taking up VIP/CEO work to get ahead in the game or the various contact missions available on the map. It's common to sink hours into Freemode.

While the place is fun, things can descend into chaos quickly as hoards of Oppressor MKII's descend on the player, showering bullets and missiles.

While players can choose to go into Passive Mode, they would be missing out on the game's truly chaotic experience.

3) New Game Modes

The types of match, game modes, and map variety in GTA Online is sure to amaze just about anyone.

One can also choose from genres such as shooters, horror-survival, racing, vehicular warfare, and many more.

GTA Online is mindboggling when it comes to gameplay variety. For all the flak they get, no one can knock Rockstar Games for what they've been able to accomplish with this game.

2) Heists

GTA Online's main attraction is the Heists. Underneath all the shooting in deathmatches, the tight cornering in races, or the many businesses being run. There are plenty of heists in this game.

Heists supremely fun to play with friends or even random players found in a session. These heists are great ways to make money and level up in the game. As a result, every new Heist added to the game presents a great opportunity for players to experience the game's evolution.

Recently, the Cayo Perico Heist introduced an entirely new location separate from Los Santos. This sets a precedent for future releases and updates from Rockstar Games. Things are looking on the up.

1) Title updates

To survive in a competitive space like online multiplayer, games tend to introduce title updates that regularly add content to the game. Many games follow this structure of content drops. Most famously, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and many others do the same.

GTA Online and Rockstar Games follow the same approach with new title updates changing things up in the game while breathing new life into it. While Rockstar Games usually doesn't have a planned roadmap they release to the public, players can usually expect up to two title updates every year.

While more communication from the company about this would be appreciated, it is always comforting to know that GTA Online will always be a work-in-progress and continues evolving.