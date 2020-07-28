Twitch: Most viewed games in July 2020

Twitch came into existence in 2011, although it was initially an extension of Justin.tv, which was a general streaming platform that started in 2007. The original platform was a lifecasting initiative and dealt with co-founder Justin Kan's everyday ife. However, the platform attracted viewers who wanted to watch other kinds of content as well.

This led to the launch of its spin-off, Twitch, the streaming platform focused on video games that we all know and love today. In August 2014, Justin.tv was shut down, and Twitch was sold to Amazon in a $970 million deal.

Today, the platform is easily the most popular video game streaming platform in the world. According to data by NewZoo, the total hours that users spent watching content on Twitch in the final quarter of 2019 was an incredible 2.3 billion! Just for context, that is more than double the combined total hours of its closest two rivals.

You can see the total viewership stats for Twitch, Microsoft's Mixer, and Google's YouTube gaming for 2018 and 2019 in the graph below.

These high viewers numbers aside, it is interesting to track the games that have been most popular in recent times.

In this article, we look at the most-viewed games on Twitch in July 2020.

5. Valorant

While Riot Game’s Valorant barely managed to sneak into this list ahead of Minecraft, it is remarkable regardless. This because the game was only released in June 2020, even if the beta version with limited access began on 7th April 2020.

In July, the game registered more than 48 million viewer hours, with 66 thousand average viewers. Further, it reached a peak viewership of 138k, and had around 438 live channels at a given time. All evidence suggests that Valorant is on its way to becoming the next big thing, so statistics should keep on improving as time passes.

4. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Some way off the podium with a total of more than 76 million viewer hours is Activision’s COD: Modern Warfare. While the game registered a handsome peak viewership of more than 356k, it had around 103 thousand average viewers, despite a total of 483 live channels.

3. GTA 5

Rockstar Games’s GTA 5 has maintained incredibly healthy viewership statistics. The game had only an average of 419 live channels through July, and yet, users spent more than 89 million hours watching its gameplay and related content. The game in second place on this list, Fortnite, had merely six hundred thousand extra hours.

Further, it managed an average viewer count of more than 121k, and registered more than 373k peak viewers. In comparison, Fortnite garnered a peak viewership of around 300 thousand, with more than 650 live channels at any given time.

2. Fortnite

Despite its recent stagnation, Fortnite remains one of the most popular games on Twitch. As evidence of its heyday, the game had around 681 average live channels on Twitch through this month. It also registered more than 89 million viewer hours in July.

In comparison, League of Legends had more than 170 million hours, and had only 519 live channels. Regardless, Fortnite maintained an average viewership of more than 122k, and registered around 300k viewers at its peak.

1. League of Legends

Of late, Riot Games’ League of legends has proved to be the most popular game on Twitch. In July 2020, viewers spent a total of more than 128 million hours watching content related to this game.

Further, the game registered an average of more than 175k viewers at any given moment, with an average of 519 live channels this month. According to TwitchMetrics, the game has been registering around 200k average viewers since May 2020.