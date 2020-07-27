Laggy servers and no content: Fortnite community voices opinion on Chapter 2 Season 3

Back in 2018, Fortnite generated total revenues of $2.4 billion, its highest so far. Since then, however, the game has seen a bit of stagnation and garnered only $1.8 billion in 2019. To compound matters, of late, more and more notable streamers and content creators have quit the game, or have threatened to do so.

This list includes notable names like Ninja and SypherPK, who have both talked about some fundamental game issues in detail. SypherPK also recently pointed out Fortnite’s shortcomings and analysed the reasons why the in-game action is not as intense as it used to be.

While Fortnite's developers have sought to remedy the situation with the comparatively higher number of equipment and cosmetic releases this season, the delay in the release of cars has further frustrated fans around the world. And now, Happy Power took to Twitter expressing his disappointment with Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, and fans joined in to give their take on the same.

Laggy severs and no content: Fortnite fans complain about Season 3

Happy Power is an American YouTuber and Fortnite content creator with 616k subscribers on his YouTube channel. On 27th July, i.e. today, he posted the following on his Twitter account.

We need more C.O.N.T.E.NT I'm bored like every week because Epic doesn't update much this season 🥱 — Happy Power (@HappyPower) July 26, 2020

As you can see, like quite a few other Fortnite gamers, he isn’t entirely happy with the lack of content and substantial updates this season. While there have been quite a few updates, most of them have revolved around changing water levels and the emergence of submerged POIs.

Furthermore, some highly-anticipated features such as the all-new Atlantis POI haven’t been forthcoming, in addition to the already-mentioned cars. This has further frustrated fans, who were quick to agree with Happy Power.

Some, however, tried to remind the popular YouTuber that Fortnite has actually released a few new updates this season. But most fans did not appear to agree.

Popular Fortnite data miner Sizzy-Fortnite Leaks was quick to get in on the act.

However, it is to be remembered that the season has probably been affected by the global coronavirus pandemic, as quickly pointed out by one fan.

The final say rested with those who were of the opinion that Epic Games no longer cares about fans.