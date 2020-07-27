Fortnite’s Season 3 has so far revolved around map changes, new cosmetics and the wait for cars. A few days ago, Epic Games suggested that it will be a few more weeks before we can drive around in cars.

With each Fortnite update, water levels keep dropping more frequently and quickly, and it seems only a matter of days until the Atlantis POI will be visible on the map. The 13.30 update, which came out on last Tuesday, introduced further map changes that saw some locations partially emerging from underwater.

This is how the new map will be looks like



This map will be available in 1h & 20m#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/FoTOEPlPUJ — LunakisLeaks - Fortnite Leaks 3 Days = BDay (@LunakisLeaks) July 27, 2020

Today, a further drop in the water levels has been observed, and we look at all of these changes.

Fortnite update: Water levels drop for the fifth time in Season 3

Below, you can see the old and new maps. The drop in water levels is easily visible, with quite a few landmasses emerging, particularly towards the northwest and southwest corners of the map.

First and foremost, Slurpy Swamps is now almost entirely out of water, along with Hydro 16.

While the water levels around Slurpy Swamps have gradually dropped over the season, Hydro 16 was also submerged until today.

A further drop in water levels around Holly Hedges and Weeping Woods has also been observed. Other locations like Craggy Cliffs have also seen a decline in water levels and are closer to their old selves. The same is true for Dirty Docks.

The fall in water levels across the map has resulted in more roadways and landmasses coming out. Of course, the final form of the map will have a better roadway system which will allow cars to ply. For now, Epic has suggested that there will be a delay of a few weeks before that happens.

Fortnite update 13.30 has also added an icon of the gas can for refuelling cars, according to leakers. It does seem that it is only a matter of days until vehicles arrive.

Since here is no much to post now, here is Gas Can for refueling cars added in v13.30, also icon. pic.twitter.com/X1e5f62Esb — Sizzy - Fortnite Leaks (@SizzyLeaks) July 26, 2020

Finally, the tiny islands around the rumoured Atlantis location have also visibly increased in size, including Shark Island. With the POI’s images and areas already leaked, it seems only a matter of time before we see it introduced on the Fortnite map.

To view the latest changes in the Fortnite map, you can watch the following video: