Fortnite: Cars have been delayed yet again, Epic Games suggests

For more than a month now, Fortnite gamers around the world have been waiting for cars to be added to the game. Vehicles were first teased in the Season 3 trailer, after which other details have also emerged. Around the beginning of this month, various models and information about different variants of cars were also leaked.

Around the same time, many leakers speculated that cars would be released on the 21st of July, but that did not happen. Now, update 13.30 is live, and Epic Games released the following message regarding cars on the map, as tweeted by a Fortnite leaker.

"No Sweat is investigating auto coverage. Until then, many of the Island’s vehicles have been recalled" - This likely means that many prop cars and vehicles have been removed to add vehicles in later this week. They may arrive with the water level change on the 24th. #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/GZ8eBFteG9 — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) July 21, 2020

The official Fortnite Twitter account also posted another cryptic update about cars.

Fortnite: Tweet confirms cars have been delayed again

On the 24th of July, the following tweet was posted on Fortnite's Twitter account:

Fender bender? #NoSweat.

Run out of gas? That's not covered.



Our lawyers are currently sweating the policy details and fixing typos like 'otter coverage' instead of auto coverage. Due to this, many vehicles got taken for inspection.



Expect a few weeks until we're road ready. pic.twitter.com/6YdPara80q — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 23, 2020

It seems that lawyers of the 'No Sweat Insurance Company' are currently sweating over typing errors and other policy details of vehicles, due to which all cars have presently been taken for inspection. This comes after fans have been patient for more than a month, as the gradual Fortnite map changes come close to fruition.

Through the tweet, Epic has casually suggested that there might be a 'few weeks' before cars are introduced to the game. However, there is evidence that points to the opposite. First and foremost, leaks suggest that one of the Week 6 challenges will be to 'Gas up a Vehicle at Catty Corner".

The cars should be activated just before challenges go live! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/Y1XApxOL3A — Fortnite | News & Leaks 🌴 (@FNinformation) July 21, 2020

Further, the tweet was posted by the Fortnite Twitter account, but no mention of the issue can be seen on the Epic Games website. It is the Fortnite Status Twitter account that generally mentions problems and delays; however, nothing about cars has so far been posted.

The experts at No Sweat Insurance will be stopping by to keep islanders informed on their "comprehensive coverage."



Keep an eye out for their handy tips or share some of your own, and don't sweat it! #NoSweat pic.twitter.com/i0LF7mdmzd — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 17, 2020

It must also be remembered that a day in Fortnite is actually around thirty minutes in the real world, so a few weeks might turn out to be only a day or two, in reality. A fan on Reddit suggested the same.

Regardless, similar to how people reacted when they found out update 13.30 did not include cars, users on social media were quick to register their disapproval.

Fortnite: Fans react to further delay

Top streamers such as Myth and Lazarbeam quickly posted comments about their disappointment.

One fan appeared in denial, saying that Epic probably meant 'days' when they typed 'weeks'. Others were not afraid to show their pain.

One fan criticized Epic, but at the same time, could not help but confess his love for the game:

Btw I’m jk, ily with all my heart Fortnite. Just please bring cars soon we are all very excited 🥺 — arkheops (@itsarkheops) July 24, 2020

At the end of the day, fans around the world are excited to drive around in cars on the Fortnite map, and can simply wait no longer!