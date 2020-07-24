Fortnite water levels: Submerged POIs, roadways emerge and more

Ever since Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Season 3 was released, consistent changes in water levels around the island have been observed. The final map is supposed to take shape over the next few days, and will eventually include a better roadway system. Initially, cars were speculated to be released on the 21st of July, but that did not happen.

Update 13.30 came out on the same date, and fans were not happy with the delay in the introduction of drivable cars. Regardless, today, the Fortnite map saw a further decrease in water levels, and a submerged POI is now back to normal!

Credit: dbltap.com

Fortnite: Latest water levels

Credit: youtube.com

The most notable change is the return of the Weeping Woods POI. The location is back to normal, apart from the cars that are, for now, not on the Fortnite map. Water levels also appear to have dropped throughout the map.

Credit: youtube.com

The little huts around Rickety Rig are also visible from underwater. Specific other new structures also seem to be emerging from the water around this POI. You can also see some roads arising from underwater, while islands near the area appear to have moved, to some extent.

Credit: youtube.com

Further, the Dirty Docks POI is also in a better position, with almost half the area now above water. Moving on, the area around Slurpy Swamp appears to be in its best shape for quite some time. As you might know, the location of Atlantis has been confirmed by multiple leakers on Twitter.

Of course, at present there is a humungous whirlpool in the speculated location. However, water levels appear to be dropping around the vortex, with some landmasses emerging.

Credit: youtube.com

Further drops in water levels have been observed in multiple other locations across the Fortnite map, with some previously submerged buildings now in better shape. This has also been seen at Camp Cod, which is located at the South most point of the Fortnite map. The unnamed POI is situated on the border of the F8 and G8 coordinates.

🌊The Water Level will decrease once again in 1 hour and 47 minutes!



The next water level decrease is on the 27th! pic.twitter.com/ZPFwMmKpPR — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 24, 2020

You can have a look at the new map below. The next change is speculated to happen on the 27th of July. It seems that the water levels are now dropping at a faster rate, although Epic Games has suggested that cars might take a ‘few weeks’ to arrive!