Fortnite 13.30 update: New locations revealed, water levels drop, bug fixes and more

Fortnite’s recent 13.20 update brought with it new equipment, and also marked the beginning of receding water levels across the map. These changes in terrain are ongoing, and various locations are beginning to look like their older selves again.

And now, new leaks have suggested that the 13.30 update will be here as early as Tuesday (21st July), and will finally add cars to the game!

Update 13.30 will most likely come out on Tuesday!

Cars are also expected to be added then #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/mDjVu4qDQp — FNBRBananik🌊 • Fortnite Leaks & News (@FNBRBananik) July 17, 2020

Fortnite 13.30 update: Everything we know so far

Apart from the highly-awaited introduction of cars, there is the possible Aquaman vs Black Manta event to look forward to come the new updates. Furthermore, the all-new Atlantis POI should be emerging soon. While both these events might not be part of the upcoming update, the final map look might coincide with Fortnite’s third birthday celebrations. Like every year, users are expecting free rewards.

The emergence of Aquaman!

You can watch the video below to know everything about Fortnite’s third birthday celebration rewards. It was posted by Tridzo on YouTube:

Further, the following issues are expected to be fixed via the update.

Credit: theindianwire.com

Fortnite: Battle Royale

Advertisement

1. Whirlpools are expected to be fixed.

2. The issue that some players face while opening supply boxes at The Authority is expected to be fixed.

3. The floating rings that were invisible to some users on low settings will be rectified for future challenges.

4. The black rectangles that sometimes appear behind the player’s character when turning around in the storm should be fixed.

5. The issues that players sometimes face when gliding around The Authority will be corrected.

Credit: epicgames.com

Fortnite: Save the World

1. Repeatedly raising and lowering the shield when using the “Goin Constructor” ability sometimes prevents others guns and abilities from functioning. This issue is expected to be fixed.

2. Sometimes, ammo is consumed when users drop a weapon and pick it up again. The developers are currently investigating this issue, which is expected to be fixed via the 13.30 update.

Credit: express.co.uk

Fortnite: Mobile issues

1. Certain mobile devices have been reported to show a yellow discoloration in the Sail Shark Glider. The same is expected to be fixed.

2. There is an audio delay on the Nintendo Switch for players during harvesting, and also when other actions are performed. These issues are also expected to be fixed.

So far, no official confirmation has come out regarding the released date of the update, but as already mentioned above, it should be out on 21st July!