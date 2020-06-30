Fortnite Season 3 Patch 13.20: New weapons, new workbench, Map Changes

The new patch for Fortnite Season 3 is out and players are eager to drop into the game and try out their new toys.

Here are a few of the new changes players can expect to play with.

Izaak FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

(Image Credit: @FortniteStatus)

The new patch for Fortnite Season 3 is out and players are eager to drop into the game and try out their new toys. Here are a few of the new changes players can expect to play with.

New Weapon in Fortnite: The Flare Gun

The Flare Gun is only available in Team Rumble, this is a glitch and shoukld be resolved shortly #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/xWe1FsycV0 — mystk (@MystikFN) June 30, 2020

The Flare Gun has been added to the game. This weapon fires a burning projectile wherever you aim and explodes into a glorious fireball for a reasonable amount of damage. Additionally, any buildings hit with the flare gun will catch fire and slowly burn away, making it a useful way to pressure your opponent’s resources while dedicating your attention elsewhere.

Deployable Workbench

If you’ve been looking for a way to safely upgrade your weapons, or simply upgrade them after the zone has closed in on a location, then you should keep an eye out for a deployable workbench. This new tool will help players get the higher tier weapons they want even if they’ve had poor luck with loot drops throughout the game, giving the game a greater degree of consistency in the late game. Hopefully this suggests that Fortnite wants players to survive to the late game more frequently.

Advertisement

Fortnite Season 3 map changes

As promised, Fortnite Season 3’s water levels are beginning to recede, giving way to new islands and larger landmasses. This is the first step in bringing back some of the old POI’s, as well as introducing some changes and some new locations altogether. Although the water still composes a fair amount of the map’s internal space, it’s only a matter of time before the water levels drop low enough to allow for cars to have free reign over the island.

The state of cars in Fortnite

When you're driving a boat, you can see all of the gas stations around the map. (these are needed for cars) #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/DutBO7x6yG — anterg0 (@anterg0) June 30, 2020

At this moment, cars have not been found in the live game, however players have noticed that the map now highlights gas/petrol stations when piloting a boat. Due to the believed vulnerability of cars’ fuel limitations, these fuel pumps may become hot spots for player activity as players attempt to restore some of their resources, or even ambush other players attempting to do the same.