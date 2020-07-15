Fortnite birthday & v13.30 update: Free umbrella, cars, Black Manta outfit and Galaxy Scout skin

Fortnite's third birthday, and the v13.30 update, are around the corner, and there will be a number of events and updates that will be released in the game to commemorate the same. Data miners have also leaked a few upcoming events, along with the dates and free rewards that players will be getting.

Fortnite birthday update leaks

#1 Black Manta outfit

Black Manta outfit

The Black Manta skin will be introduced in the item shop on 16th July 2020. Along with this, both the Aquaman skin and Aquaman Trident pickaxe will also be unlocked, though players can only do so by completing certain challenges.

#2 Galaxy Scout outfit

Girl Galaxy skin

On 20th July 2020, the Galaxy Cup registrations will begin, and players with Galaxy devices will be able to compete in it. Those who get a high rank in the tournament will obtain this Galaxy Scout outfit for free.

#3 Cars update

Cars in Fortnite

Starting from 21st July 2020, players will be able to drive cars on the map after the water levels recede. According to leaks, there will be a total of six different cars the players can drive and use, including to participate in the racing LTM.

#4 Fortnite third birthday celebration

Fortnite's third birthday celebration

Fortnite's third birthday celebrations will begin on 25th July 2020, and just like the earlier birthday celebrations, players are expecting to get free rewards. According to the various leaks, the main reward for the birthday celebrations will be a brand new third birthday umbrella. Additionally, there will also be other rewards like outfits, emotes etc, along with some challenges that will need to be completed.