Fortnite: How to get the Galaxy Girl skin for free

The long-standing Samsung-Fortnite collaboration has seen the release of many exciting items in the past.

A look at the rumoured Galaxy girl Skin along with the steps you need to follow to acquire it.

Samsung has had a long-standing collaboration with Fortnite. It has led to the release of some exclusive content like the glow skins and the levitate emote. These items were only available for Galaxy users, a trend which is set to continue with the new Galaxy Girl skin as well.

In this article, we look at all the information that is available on the new skin and the steps you can take to get it for free.

How to get the Galaxy Girl skin for free?

According to recent tweets by FireMonkey, an invite-only tournament will be held for Samsung galaxy users who have the original galaxy skin. The tournament requires 2FA, which also gives you certain other rewards, about which we have talked about right here.

Further, you need to have a 15+ level to qualify for the tournament. This comes in the backdrop of many new Fortnite leaked skins such as Captain America, which has just released today.

While there is no official information about the appearance of the new skin, some images have been leaked login. If past leaks and rumours are anything to go by, we will in all probability see the female version of the Galaxy skin very soon.

Even if the skin is initially only available for Galaxy users, Fortnite has over the recent months shown a tendency to release tournament only and console limited skins in the store. The Tango skin was initially only available through a tournament limited to PS users, but it was subsequently released in the store for 800 V-Bucks.

If you already have the original skin, you know that it is one of the best looking ones available in the game. Further, the leaked images of the female skin give the impression that it will also follow suit, and become one of the most sought after skins in Fortnite.