Exciting Twitch Prime rewards added to GTA 5

Rockstar Games has added the most exciting Twitch Prime rewards to date in GTA 5.

Rockstar has added a free $200 K reward for its members, as a limitable promotion that can be claimed every week.

Source: VentureBeat

Though being almost a decade old, creators frequently refresh GTA Online and Rockstar Games' recent content update didn't just bring in a brand new Lucky Wheel vehicle and some rewards for those having an attempt at the missions – there's also an additional $1 million to catch every month. You heard it right, every month.

With their June 4 patch, Rockstar Games has confirmed that Twitch Prime members who enter GTA Online will also be eligible for $1.25 million game money free of charge.

Source: GTAForums

GTA rewards Twitch Prime members

If you are a member of Twitch Prime, you will now be entitled to a 10% reduction in the price of all discounted items in the update as well as a property to launch your GTA casino, free cash and enhanced discounts on some of GTA's top-of-the-line cars.

Up to the end of this month, Twitch Prime members can demand Pixel Pete's arcade and vehicle discounts. Rockstar has added a free $200 K reward for its members, as a limitable promotion that can be claimed every week; however, the prizes for collection are even more fabulous.

At present, you don't just need a Twitch Prime account, but you'll need to use Rockstar social club to get your hands on all these things. Here is how.

First of all, ensure you are completely connected to your Rockstar Social Club account with your Twitch Prime account.

· Sign up to use the Social Club website.

· Link your Twitch account to the next window once you have completed it.

· Connect it to your Laptop, Xbox One or PlayStation 4 gaming account.

· Finally, load GTA Online and collect your prizes every week.