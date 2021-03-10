5 purchases players need to avoid in GTA Online in 2021

There are some purchases that players need to avoid in GTA Online. Considering the state of the current metagame, it is likely that these purchases are something GTA Online players will avoid until the end of time.

Of course, some of them might be fun to mess around with, but this guide is dedicated more toward players who want to save money.

Both beginners and frugal players should be able to use this guide for figuring out some terrible purchases that they should avoid in GTA Online in 2021.

5 purchases to avoid in GTA Online as of 2021

#5 - Cosmetic property upgrades

Image via TGG (YouTube)

Most properties allow players to buy upgrades or bonuses alongside their properties. However, most of these upgrades are worthless (CEO Office safe) or just cosmetic.

While it's nice to look different, some players barely spend time in their properties anyway, making them throw away six figures in GTA Online for something as minor as different colored walls, which is a low priority in 2021.

#4 - Outfits the player won't wear

Advertisement

Image via Pro Game Guides

It should go without saying that there's no point in spending five figures on a GTA Online outfit if the player never plans to wear it.

While it's fun to shop and customize one's character, it should be done realistically. Buying an entire shop's catalog is a waste of money, especially since most players tend to wear a select few outfits all the time.

#3 - Obsolete vehicles

Image via GTA Wiki

More specifically, obsolete vehicles refer to vehicles that were once good but are now obsolete in 2021.

The Rocket Voltic used to be a great vehicle, but it's not worth $3,830,400, not when superior options like the Toreador and Oppressor Mk II exist for a slightly higher price. Likewise, weaponized vehicles like the Rhino and Hydra aren't worth their price in the 2021 GTA Online metagame.

#2 - Cheap apartments

Image via TGG (YouTube)

Advertisement

While some players might argue about the usefulness of a high-end apartment, most can agree that low-end apartments are a waste of money in 2021.

GTA Online often promotes efficiency, and these cheap apartments are a terrible purchase as players cannot host heists there or store as many vehicles as high-end apartments can.

#1 - Luxor Deluxe

Image via GTA Wiki

The Luxor Deluxe has always been a mediocre aircraft, so it doesn't change the fact that it's not worth purchasing in GTA Online in 2021.

Even if GTA Online players have more money now in 2021 than they did in 2015, $10,000,000 is not something most players should throw away.

Even rich players can find cooler vehicles to show off, making the Luxor Deluxe something that sits in the Hangar 99% of the time. It can't even be customized, making this a joke of a purchase.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's personal views.