5 best planes in GTA Online in 2021

GTA Online has one of the biggest collections of vehicles and aircraft in videogame history. There aren't many things that players appreciate more than vehicles with blistering performances and good looks.

All of those things, and more, can be found in the powerful aircraft in GTA Online. Jets, bombers, and all sorts of other planes can be found in the game.

Players will often find themselves locked in battle with another dogfight enthusiast in Freemode, which is where one needs to bring a lot of firepower and speed.

While it usually comes down to personal taste and abilities, here are some of the best planes one can buy in the game.

What are the best planes in GTA Online right now?

#5 V-65 Molotok

The V-65 Molotok is a throwback of the highest order, but its fascinating old-school design isn't the only thing to love about it.

The V-65 Molok is surprisingly nimble and can hold its own against vastly more powerful jets in the game like the P-996 Lazer.

While the V-65 Molok lacks the shiny bells and whistles of other modern jets in GTA Online, it is still a beast with a decent machine gun and Homing Missiles to boot.

Its performance in terms of speed and maneuverability is somewhat lacking, but it is still nimble enough to avoid taking damage.

#4 B-11 Strikeforce

The B-11 Strikeforce might not be the fastest aircraft in GTA Online, but it is certainly one of the more durable jets in the game.

In terms of durability, the B-11 Strikeforce can withstand up to 5 Homing Missiles and will explode upon contact with the sixth. However, it doesn't offer too much resistance against a Heavy Sniper.

Despite its shortcomings, the B-11 Strikeforce is fast and nimble enough to out-turn any missiles fired at it.

If the player is ready to make compromises in return for a nimble aircraft, then the B-11 Strikeforce is a great choice.

#3 Rogue

The Western Company Rogue shouldn't be the endgame jet that players buy to end all dogfights in GTA Online. However, if the player is only starting out and doesn't have too much cash to spare, then the Rogue is a fantastic option.

While a plane isn't completely necessary in GTA Online, it doesn't hurt to have more firepower and aerial dominance in the game. One of the best things about the Rogue is that it can take one heck of a beating. It can withstand 3 Homing Missiles and about 18 shots from the Heavy Sniper.

For the above reasons, the Rogue is a great starter plane for any dogfight enthusiasts in GTA Online.

#2 Pyro

Players often think of the Pyro when they think of fighter jets in GTA Online. Far from the flashiest jet one can buy, the Pyro offers great performance in terms of speed and handling but makes some serious concessions in the weaponry department.

Having said that, the Pyro does have Machine Guns and Missiles, with the latter requiring the player to manually aim. What makes it such a menacing jet in the game is the fact that the missiles require no reload or cooldown. Therefore, the player can spam missiles for as long as they last.

#1 Hydra

Considered one of the best jets in GTA Online, the Hydra isn't nearly as expensive as the P-996 Lazer or as overrated. The Hydra has VTOL capabilities, meaning it is far more accessible and can land and take-off just about anywhere.

Hydra has one of the best jet arsenals in GTA Online and can deal tons of damage. In terms of both raw speed and combat ability, the Hydra is one of the best jets one can buy in the game.