V-65 Molotok in GTA 5: All you need to know

The V-65 is a formidable fighter jet in GTA: Online with great offensive and defensive capabilities.

It can be bought from the Warstock Cache and Carry website in GTA: Online.

V-65 Molotok in GTA: Online

GTA: Online has never given its players any reason to complain when it comes to the number of vehicles that they can play around with. The game is not only restricted to land vehicles as it also offers players the chance to soar through the air in a Korean War-era fighter jet.

The players are only restricted by the amount of money they make in GTA Online. This problem can, however, be easily solved as the game offers so many activities, discounts and sales.

One of the best places to buy military-grade vehicles that provide a lot of utility is the Warstock Cache and Carry in GTA: Online.

Warstock Cache and Carry is a website in GTA: Online that presents players with a wide variety of choices that include military-grade vehicles such as tanks and fighter jets.

One of the most popular choices among the GTA community is the V-65 Molotok fighter jet.

V-65 Molotok Fighter Jet in GTA Online

In order to buy fighter jets and other aircraft in GTA Online, you must own a hangar so that you can store the vehicle after purchase.

The description for the V-65 in the Warstock Cache and Carry reads:

"Say what you like about the Reds, but they knew a thing or two about brutalist military chic. The V-65 Molotok has been reproduced in juntas and dictatorships right across the developing world, and that's not just because of its lethal efficiency, or its complete indifference to the comfort and safety of the pilot. It's because when you look this merciless, the battle's won before you've even taken off.

Please note: This aircraft is excluded from Pegasus Lifestyle Management and must be stored in a personal hangar."

The jet is available for $4,788,000 on the Warstock Cache and Carry website in GTA Online.

Weapons on the V-65 Molotok

Machine Guns

Homing Missile

Countermeasures on the V-65 Molotok

Chaff

Flare

Smoke

Both the offensive and defensive capabilities of the V-65 Molotok make it a formidable weapon to have in your arsenal in GTA: Online.