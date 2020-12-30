RO-86 Alkonost vs P-996 LAZER: Which jet should the player buy in GTA Online?

On the face of it, the RO-86 Alkonost presents an incredibly appealing opportunity for GTA Online players.

The jet looks every bit as expensive as it is and is the sort of sleek jet that makes the player look like one of the elites in the game, and is definitely a swanky addition to the player's Hangar.

But for the longest time, the P-996 LAZER has been hailed as the king of jets and is the ultimate speedster in the game, obliterating much of everything in its path. Not only that, but the P-996 LAZER can drop targets out of the sky with its powerful weaponry best suited for dogfights.

While visually both jets are comparable, it is a whole different ballgame when it comes to the performance and utility of the jets in GTA Online.

RO-86 Alkonost and P-996 LAZER in GTA Online

Price

RO-86 Alkonost: $4,350,000/ $3,262,500 (trade price)

P-996 LAZER: $6,500,000

Right off the bat, the P-996 should seem like a vehicle that is far out of reach for a new GTA Online player. The jet is priced extremely high, which also reflects the kind of utility the jet serves and the value attached to it.

The Alkonost, on the other hand, is not cheap per se but is a much more achievable target for those looking to buy their first jet in the game. For beginners, the P-996 should be out of the question unless they really need a jet in GTA Online.

For players looking to buy useful aerial vehicles, the Buzzard Attack Chopper or the Sparrow are much better options.

Performance and utility

Purely in terms of speed, there simply is no comparison between the RO-86 Alkonost and the LAZER as the latter is clearly the faster of the two. So, if speed is the only metric by which a player buys vehicles in GTA Online, then the LAZER should be a no-brainer.

It doesn't end at that, as the P-996 has a lot of offensive capabilities, which makes it an extremely versatile vehicle capable of dishing out serious damage.

The Alkonost also has offensive capabilities but is only restricted to dropping bombs on the ground rather than attack something head-on in the air. The most it can do is deploy countermeasures to throw off homing missiles.

In terms of durability and health, both the jets can take approximately two homing missiles before they explode into a big ball of fire. The P-996 can do a lot of damage in a dogfight and is the perfect candidate for both races as well as combat.

Verdict

What it really comes down to between these couple of jets in GTA Online is whether simply owning a jet is what counts or whether performance and utility are also a concern.

The LAZER is clearly the better choice if one values speed and offensive capabilities over looks and the novelty that comes with owning a jet. However, both should only be reserved for later in the game as they don't serve too much utility outside of the novelty factor in GTA Online.