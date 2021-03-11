5 things beginners didn’t know they could do in GTA Online

Beginners are bound to find things that they didn't know they could do in GTA Online.

Some of the obvious activities, such as heists and voice chats, are often understood to be things that players can actively participate in. However, there are a number of activities that beginners don't even think about. Some of these things are useful (like MTU manipulation), while others are just still good to know.

What beginners didn’t know they could do in GTA Online

#5 - Robberies

Players can still do robberies in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

Robberies have been a mainstay in most GTA titles since GTA Vice City. However, many players aren't aware of the fact that they can still do them in GTA Online. All they have to do is enter one of the few enterable stores in the game and point a gun at the clerk.

However, GTA Online is different from GTA 5 in this regard. In GTA Online, there is an intimidation meter where players can yell into their mic to scare the clerk into giving away the money faster. Alternatively, the player can shoot food and drinks in the store if they don't want to use a mic. These robberies aren't lucrative, but they are fun to do from time to time.

#4 - Mini-games

Multiple GTA Online players can still partake in mini-games (Image via GTA Wiki)

Mini-games are often seen as a single-player experience in the GTA franchise, but multiple GTA Online players can still partake in the joy if they want to. Some activities, like arm-wrestling and tennis, require another player.

GTA Online also has arcade games that the player can buy and play by themselves. Considering the fact that most players are often grinding for money, it may seem counter-intuitive to do this. However, it's also a nice way to unwind and relax if a player still wants to be in the GTA Online lobby.

#3 - Make a solo public session via MTU manipulation

Solo private sessions don't have the same advantages as a solo public ones. However, trying to find a solo public session can be difficult. What beginners don't know is that they can easily change their MTU settings (often found under Internet options) to a low number like 800 in order to have a public lobby to themselves.

This is incredibly useful if a beginner wishes to avoid other GTA Online players for some reason. It's also great for selling off stock from various businesses, which is something beginners might do a lot to make some serious dough.

#2 - Players can watch Merryweather Mercenaries on TV

Users can watch Merryweather Mercenaries hunt other players down on their televisions (Image via Doctor Pestilence)

Some GTA Online players don't know that they can watch Merryweather Mercenaries hunt other players down on their TV.

This is best achieved by hiring Merryweather Security to hunt down a problematic player. Afterward, one can sit down and change the channel to the one with Merryweather Mercenaries. Of course, if spectating is disabled, then players cannot watch their victim in this manner.

#1 - There are collectibles to collect

GTA Online players can collect various collectibles for small rewards (Image via GTA Wiki)

Collectibles are also associated with single-player campaigns. However, GTA Online players can still collect various collectibles for small rewards. For example, Action Figures give players $1,000 and 1,000 RP per figure.

Collectibles might not be the biggest thing to watch out for, but they can be fun for beginners who are looking to do something easy and new. The collectibles in GTA Online as of March 2021 are as follows:

Action Figures

Hidden Caches

Movie Props

Peyote Plants (Seasonal)

Playing Cards

Signal Jammers

Stunt Jumps

Treasure Chests

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.