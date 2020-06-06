How to buy an arcade in GTA Online

Buy an arcade in GTA Online to take part in The Diamond Casino Heist.

The arcade will be the base of all operations for carrying out heists in GTA Online.

The Diamond Casino Heist (Image Credits: VG247)

The last major update in GTA Online, The Diamond Casino & Resort, captured the attention of every player, courtesy of a heist called the Diamond Casino Heist.

In order to fulfil the heist, you are required to purchase an arcade in GTA Online. This arcade should be purchased if a player wants to take part in any of the Diamond Casino heists.

This will be where you team up with your group and hatch ideas for the heists. From adding new crew members to preparing yourselves for the heists, this place will quickly become the base for carrying out all your operations.

Buy an arcade in GTA Online

In order to purchase the arcade of your choice, you will have to converse with Lester in Mirror Park. For buying an arcade, you need to have at least 1 million dollars. You would then have to head over to Maze Bank Foreclosures and search for arcades.

Arcades in GTA Online

Location of all the arcades (Image Credits: GTAForums)

There are six different arcades that you can choose from in GTA Online and their prices vary from 1.2 to 2.5 million dollars. Keep in mind that the price of the arcade is paid for the original layout only. Like everything else, if you want something extra, you will have to pay for it. Here are the six arcades:

· Eight-Bit in Vinewood which is worth $2,530,000

· Insert Coin in Rockford Hills which is worth $2,345,000

· Pixel Pete’s in Paleto Bay which is worth $1,235,000

· Videogeddon in La Mesa which is worth $1,875,000

· Warehouse in Davis which is worth $2,135,000

· Wonderama in Grapeseed is worth $1,565,000

After purchasing your arcade, all you have to do is start a business up front and get ready to plan the ultimate heist with your team members behind the scenes.