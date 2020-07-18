GTA Online: How to get into a solo public lobby on PS4

GTA remains one of the most successful franchises in the history of gaming and is undoubtedly Rockstar Games' crown jewel in the industry.

If you have a PlayStation 4, you will require a PlayStation Plus subscription to play GTA Online with your friends on the console.

However, to purchase and sell items in the game, you will need to log in to a public server with other players. If you want to avoid the many strangers who can make your experience in the game an unpleasant one, solo public sessions are a great option for you. In this way, you can play the game on a public server without any hindrances from other players.

In this article, we will look at the steps you can follow if you want to join a solo public session in GTA Online.

Steps to get into public solo sessions in GTA Online on PS4

Solo public sessions cannot be enabled in GTA Online. However, with the help of a simple trick, you can easily get into one and grow your in-game business without the risk of it getting destroyed.

Follow the steps below to get into a solo public session on PlayStation 4:

Step #1- Go to GTA 5 on your PlayStation and enter the GTA Online.

Step #2- Join a public lobby. You will see many players in your lobby on the left side of your screen.

GTA Online Public Lobby. (Image Credit: Reddit)

Step #3- Press the PlayStation button on your controller and navigate your way to the settings. Go to Network, set up an internet connection and select custom.

Step #4- Keep all the existing settings the same. When you see MTU Settings, press Manual and set the MTU number to 800 before testing your internet connection.

Step #5- After that, log back into your game and join a public lobby. This time, you will notice that you are alone in the lobby. You can now enjoy the game without any obstacles from other online players.

