Top 5 new characters introduced in GTA Online

GTA Online isn't a continuation of GTA 5. There's a new cast of characters in this game that makes it appealing for players worldwide.

GTA Online is a great game with many activities for players to engage. These activities are performed by playing the game as one of the many featured characters. When some characters return from GTA 4 and 5, there are plenty of new characters worth discussing.

This game is constantly being updated. Hence, sometimes a noteworthy character is added to the roster with the update. The evolution of a recently introduced character in the following updates don't drastically change the core personality. However, these updates might introduce some side characters to fill the void in essential activities.

The following list will discuss the top five new characters exclusive to GTA Online.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer.

Top five new characters exclusive to GTA Online

#5 - Avery Duggan

Avery Duggan is quite similar to Avery Carrington from GTA Vice City. Both are real estate moguls with a penchant for Texan clothing and are both are assassinated by the protagonist, thanks to their respective proteges. Duggan is a ruthless character in the game who wants to acquire the Diamond Casino and Resort. This character wants to bankrupt the casino and keep all the money for himself.

#4 - "El Rubio" Juan Strickler

Strickler is the main antagonist in the Cayo Perico Heist and provides the player with ample opportunities to succeed in GTA Online. He's a narcotrafficker and landowner who lives a lavish lifestyle. One of the properties owned by Strickler is Cayo Perico.

Strickler seems charming and delightful at first glance, but this is merely a facade. This character is ruthless and only looks after his own needs. Strickler might remind players of Big Smoke from GTA San Andreas.

#3 - Pavel

The Cayo Perico Heist is arguably the best in GTA Online, so players are bound to replay it. Fortunately, Pavel is present every time to help the player advance. Hence, it's tough to overlook this Russian sailor. Pavel is funny and charming, which is more than what some other characters can claim.

His memorable question to the protagonist in the game - "Have you ever tried shooting the missiles at the people on the flying bikes? Great sport here in America." - makes Pavel a fascinating character.

#2 - Georgina Cheng

It says a lot about a character if they're able to best Lester Crest. The talented, and self-proclaimed "89th best-dressed lady in China," Georgina Cheng is a Vice-President of the Cheng Family Holdings. As a GTA Online protagonist, Crest and Lester execute the Diamond Casino Heist, which leads to an intimate moment between the two.

Cheng is a true professional and a radical departure from the previous portrayal of female characters in the GTA universe.

#1 - Agent 14

Besides being the first character added via DLC, Agent 14 has several noteworthy traits that make him endearing to players. While he's initially shrouded in mystery, Agent 14 portrays himself as a criminal mastermind to hide his true identity.

Later in the game, he reveals himself to be an IAA agent (International Affairs Agency). This makes Agent 14's interactions with the central protagonist a fascinating experience.

Nonetheless, Agent 14 is helpful when it is convenient to him. He's also a brilliant detective. This character has quickly become one of the more important characters introduced through the GTA Online updates.