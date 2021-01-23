Diamond Casino Heist vs Cayo Perico Heist: Which GTA Online heist has the better payout?

Is the Cayo Perico Heist better than the Diamond Casino Heist in terms of sheer payout in GTA Online?

When it comes to a better payout in GTA Online, maximum profit is more essential than how easy a heist is. There comes the point where a player can do any heist in the game as often as they want, so being easier isn't a mandate.

The main factor between the two heists is luck, as RNG helps determine how much money a player can obtain in GTA Online.

For example, the Diamond Casino Heist has four different loot types a player could collect, but only one will spawn during their run. By comparison, the Cayo Perico Heist has five loot types a player could collect.

Naturally, this article assumes the player can consistently complete these heists with the minimum number of people, so a teammates' skill levels are irrelevant.

Comparing the Diamond Casino Heist with the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online

The Cayo Perico Heist can be done solo (Image via Rockstar Games)

The most immediate difference between the Diamond Casino Heist and the Cayo Perico Heist is that gamers can do the latter solo. As a result, a player efficiently completing it solo doesn't have to divide the loot between several parties.

Another thing worth considering is that the Diamond Casino Heist also has more NPCs taking a cut (such as the hacker, shooter, and driver).

The Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist has more NPCs taking a cut (Image via GTA Wiki)

It's essential to showcase the random primary objectives the player may be required to collect. For the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online, the player can either collect cash, artwork, gold, or diamonds. In terms of payout, diamonds is the one that pays the most, but there is another distinctive quality about it.

Diamonds are event-limited in GTA Online, as they only become available for looting in specific weeks chosen by Rockstar Games. When they are available in GTA Online, their maximum payout is $3,619,000.

If a player is unlucky and gets the other three loot types, it will lower the money earned. Gold's maximum payout is $2,585,000, while cash and artwork's maximum payout is at a less respectable $2,115,000 and $2,350,000, respectively.

It's also vital to note that the maximum payout for any Diamond Casino Heist is $3,619,000. If a player goes over it, the highest they can earn is just $3,619,000. Of course, other players and NPCs can drive the maximum payout down.

The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist was introduced as the largest update ever in GTA Online in December (Image via GTA Wiki)

The maximum payout for the Cayo Perico Heist is $4,570,600. Typically, a player would earn a little over $1 million every 10 minutes, but good RNG for the secondary items spawning locations can increase that amount in GTA Online.

As previously mentioned, there are five primary objectives.

These five and their hard mode bonuses for the Cayo Perico Heist are Sinsimito Tequila ($990,000), Ruby Necklace ($1,100,000), Bearer Bonds ($1,210,000), Pink Diamond ($1,430,000), and the Panther Statue ($2,090,000).

The Panther Statue is currently unavailable and will most likely be released on events similar to the diamonds in the Diamond Casino Heist.

The secondary objectives are artwork, cash, weed, cocaine, and gold. Gold is the best secondary objective in terms of payout, but all secondary objectives spawn randomly, making it less consistent in GTA Online.

Verdict

The Cayo Perico Heist comes out on top in the end (Image via GTA Wiki)

In terms of consistent maximum payout, the Cayo Perico Heist is more efficient than the Diamond Casino Heist. It has a higher payout of nearly $1 million extra, while its ability to be done solo gives the player a larger portion of the overall payout.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinions.