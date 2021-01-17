How to rank up faster in GTA Online: A beginner's guide to Contact Missions and Heists

Ranking up is instrumental to a beginner's GTA Online experience. This constant hunger for ranking up makes the game especially appealing when there are bonus Reputation Points (RP) events for Contact Missions and Heists.

There are many ways to grind RP for ranking up in GTA Online. It works similarly to experience points found in RPGs. There are several benefits attached to ranking up in GTA Online. Players unlock car customization options, missions, weapons, and various other necessities with a higher RP. Fortunately, ranking up is quite easy.

The two popular ways of ranking up are Contact Missions and Heists. The former method is ideal for solo players and those who want something easy to do. The latter is ideal for players with a group of friends seeking a fun way to rank up and accrue significant profits while doing so.

Gaining RP through Contact Missions and Heists in GTA Online

RP is an essential start for a player to grow in GTA Online. Given all the benefits attached to a higher rank, it is no surprise that some beginners are looking for ways to rank up faster.

Beginners looking to rank up in GTA Online should note a significant difference between Contact Missions and Heists. Typically, the latter is only recommended if the player has reliable teammates. Because consistently failing at completing heists is a bad investment of time. So, this means Contact Missions are better-suited for solo players.

There are additional ways to grind up RP quickly in GTA Online. However, this article will focus on Contact Missions and Heists to serve as a useful tool for beginners looking to get into GTA Online.

Contact Missions

Contact Missions are often the bread and butter for most players seeking to grind RP. Even players with friends can't do heists all the time because some of their teammates might not be online at the time. Hence, beginners need to get some easy Contact Missions in from time-to-time.

Considering plenty of beginners lack the skill necessary to do harder missions, it's vital to establish a baseline of successful Contact Missions. Failing missions is inefficient for RP grinding. As a result, players should seek to complete these missions efficiently every time.

RP is gained based on how much time a player invests into a mission in GTA Online. It shouldn't be too big of a deal because beginners will most likely take a fair amount of time to complete any given mission. Contact Missions can be done solo or in a crew. Missions with crews receive bonus RP.

Ideal Contact Missions

There are three easy Contact Missions. All players should be able to complete. Minimal shooting is involved in these three options, so players of any skill level should complete it efficiently regardless of weaponry.

The first mission is "Repo-Simeon." It's available at Rank 1 in GTA Online. The player has to go to the Los Santos International Airport and steal a few vehicles for Simeon. Doing it stealthily is recommended because it reduces the possibility of failing the mission. This is an easy mission, so there's no excuse to fail at it.

The next mission is "All in the Game" (also given by Simeon). It's similar to the previous mission, except it's unlocked at Rank 10 (easy to get to) and involves the player stealing a vehicle from the Ballas. There is no airport security to worry about. Given the ease of this mission, it's a good change of pace for players bored of doing the previous mission too often.

Finally, "Blow Up" is an astonishingly easy Contact Mission. This time unlocked at Rank 12. The player has to blow up a few vehicles from a rival dealership. Unsurprisingly, this Contact Mission is given to the player by Simeon. To save money on explosives, the player can move the vehicles closer, so they're destroyed in one attempt.

Heists

As previously mentioned, beginner players should avoid heists if they don't have a reliable group of players to team up. Generally, random players are unreliable and are inefficient in farming RP. The players who can farm heists can get some good RP out of it.

First, a beginner needs to prepare for the missions if they want to be the group leader. These heist preparation missions are easy enough—especially those unlocked early.

Ideal Heists

Beginner heists like "Fleeca Job," are ideal for inexperienced players in GTA Online. "Fleeca Job" is perfect because the player only needs one other person to party up with. As heists have varying levels of difficulty and rewards, the decision rests on the player to chose the aspect of the heist most important to them.

If the player is interested in buying shark cards in GTA Online (or has the money from a friend or has grinded the money before), they can purchase the Kosatka submarine and the essential CEO/MC/VIP property. Players can also solo the Cayo Perico Heist, thus eliminating reliance on another player.

Otherwise, the default heists like The Humane Labs Raid and The Prison Break should be easy for beginners to grind in GTA Online. Grinding heists is more fun than grinding Contact Missions. A lot is going on during the mission. Players have to be alert. However, since heists are significantly more difficult than the missions, it's up to them to access their own skill level.

Bonus RP Events

Every now-and-then, Rockstar Games places a bonus RP event in GTA Online. These events are excellent for players of all GTA Online skill levels regardless of whether they're a beginner or a pro. Naturally, GTA Online introduces several methods to grind RP to rank up. This game always provides options for players to grind something.