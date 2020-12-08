GTA Online: 5 highest-paying heists as of December 8th 2020

GTA Online's heists form the backbone of the game's economy, with players recently proving this by smashing Rockstar's heist challenge and stealing over GTA $1 trillion!

While heists are a reliable source of money, not all heists are born equal. While some pay out massively, others are simply not worth the effort.

Here's a quick rundown of the 5 most profitable heists from lowest to highest before GTA Online's Cayo Perico update.

5 highest-paying heists in GTA Online

#5 Series A

The GTA Online Heist description of Series A reads:

"Help a smalltime dealer get the stock he needs to launch a bigtime distribution business. Raid some of the largest narco-operations in the state, take their product, and get it together for the big sale."

Heist Crew Members - 4

Advertisement

Set-up Cost - $40,400

Payout : ­$202,000 (Easy), ­$404,000 (Normal), ­$505,000 (Hard)

#4 Humane Raid

The GTA Online description of Humane Raid reads:

"Go into a secretive research facility and come out with their data. Get hold of an EMP and get it into their grounds, get the Lab's key codes, and get yourself an attack chopper. Then half the team hits the lab and half holds off security until it's done."

Heist Crew Members - 4

Set-up Cost - $54,000

Payout : ­$270,000 (Easy), ­$540,000 (Normal), ­$675,000 (Hard)

#3 Pacific Standard

The GTA Online Heist description of Pacific Standard reads:

"Bring down the flagship branch of one of the biggest banks in the country. Find a transponder and tune it to the right signal to disable Pacific Standard dye packs, get hacking equipment, getaway bikes and thermal charges, then go in hard and come out with their holdings."

Advertisement

Heist Crew Members - 4

Set-up Cost - $100,000

Payout : ­$500,000 (Easy), ­$1,000,000 (Normal), ­$1,250,000 (Hard)

#2 The Doomsday Heist

The Rockstar Newswire description for The Doomsday Heist in GTA Online reads:

"A billionaire tech mogul, an idealistic intelligence agent, a socially awkward conspiracy theorist and a neurotic supercomputer have been forced into an unlikely alliance to save San Andreas from total annihilation. As apocalyptic threats mount from enemies unknown, you and your criminal crew are enlisted to un-tangle mysteries and eradicate threats spanning from the bustling streets of downtown Los Santos to the ocean floor and all the way to the inner depths of Mount Chiliad in an epic new online adventure."

Heist Crew Members - Between 2-4

Set-up Cost - Act I: $65,000, Act II: $95,000, Act III: $120,000

Payout -

­Act I: $325,000 - $812,500

Act II: $475,000 - $1,187,500

Act III: $1,200,000 - $1,500,000

#1 Diamond Casino Heist

Advertisement

The Rockstar Newswire description for the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online reads:

"The Diamond Casino Heist is an all-new approach to Heist architecture and execution: one huge gameplay-packed operation as you work with the Cheng family to infiltrate the most secure building in all of Los Santos. Featuring a diverse range of opportunities for set-up and prep missions that shape your plan of attack, multiple paths of approach, constantly changing security measures and a dizzying array of choices once inside. Expect outcomes for you and your crew to change on the fly as you deal with each new situation, leading to more choices mid-mission. Even if the best laid plans go sideways, you’ll have the opportunity to keep the mission afloat without failing by shooting your way out with your remaining team lives, all allowing the Heist to be highly replayable with new scenarios unfolding each time."

Heist Crew Members - Between 2-4

Set-up Cost - Arcade (One time investment) - ­$1,235,000 - $4,082,500

Per heist - $25,000

Payout - Cash - $2,115,000

Artwork - $2,350,000

Gold - $2,585,000

Diamonds - $3,619,000