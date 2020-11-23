GTA Online Heist challenge: Players to be rewarded with special vehicle and bonus for "obliterating" the challenge

With last week's update in GTA Online, Rockstar Games also threw down the gauntlet for players with the Heist Challenge. The publisher issued a challenge that should the players collectively manage to steal a total of $100 billion in Heists in GTA Online, they would be rewarded in the form of bonus content.

It seems like the GTA Online community took the challenge to heart and not only managed to finish it but completely "obliterate" it by surpassing the $100 billion-mark many times over.

The online community is not one to be trifled with, as Rockstar's challenge was met with overwhelming reception as players managed to steal GTA $1 trillion!

This means that the American company will now be rewarding players for their achievement by living up to its word and giving out special vehicles free of cost, along with other unique items.

Players "obliterate" the GTA Online Heist challenge by stealing GTA$ 1 Trillion in one week

Congratulations to the incredible GTA Online community for obliterating the GTA$100 Billion challenge last week, taking GTA Online Heist Finales down to the tune of over GTA$1 TRILLION. Stay tuned for details on your rewards. https://t.co/UHSx0FR5Cy — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 20, 2020

Rockstar has assured that players will be getting their due rewards soon enough and that more details will be shared shortly. The weekly update in GTA Online encouraged player to try out Heists as it reduced the setup costs for the Diamond Casino by 75%.

It still remains to be seen what exactly the publisher has in store for those who participated in the challenge and were eventually victorious. These are some of the preliminary details shared by Rockstar regarding the rewards in a post on Rockstar Newswire:

"Should everyone come together and hit the target by November 18th, we’ll reward the entire community at large with a special new vehicle, free of charge for a limited time this December. All participants who partake in this week’s Heist challenge will receive an additional bonus – a special badge of honor for their efforts. Assemble your crew, plan your operations and keep an eye out for updates."

To break it down, players will essentially be receiving: