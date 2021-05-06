5 fastest helicopters in GTA Online

The fastest helicopters are blindingly fast in GTA Online.

Helicopters might seem sluggish if one judges it by what the game tells them, but their true speed is far higher than most vehicles in the game. Only planes are faster than these helicopters in GTA Online, which should tell a player how fast some of these vehicles truly are.

Of course, it is important to note that the speed of these vehicles is determined by the Broughy method. Broughy1322 has their own website for players to check out if they're unsure as to how some of these speed stats are confirmed. However, it is worth noting that the Broughy method of evaluating speed is far more accurate than what GTA Online tells the player.

Five of the fastest helicopters in GTA Online

#5 - Havok

Image via GTA Wiki

The Nagasaki Havok is one weird-looking helicopter, but it's an excellent vehicle as far as top speed goes. Its top speed (according to Broughy) is 154.25 mph (248.24 km/h), which would make it the fourth-fastest helicopter in GTA Online at the moment.

It only costs $2.300,900 ($1,730,000 at trade price) to buy, and players can always sell it for $1,380,540 if they don't want it anymore. Unlike some other helicopters in GTA Online, one can don their Havok with a small minigun (it's worth noting that this is not done by default).

#4 - Swift

Image via GTA Wiki

Surprisingly, the regular Swift is slower than the Swift Deluxe. Like the Swift Deluxe, the Swift is unable to be sold once a player buys it, although its small price of $1,500,000 makes it more appealing for some players. Its top speed in GTA Online is 156.50 mph (251.86 km/h), which is perfectly complemented by its superb acceleration and handling.

Statistically speaking, the Swift is inferior to the Swift Deluxe in GTA Online. If a player prioritizes top speed, then they should go with the latter option. If they prioritize affordability, then they cannot go wrong with choosing the regular Swift.

#3 - Akula

Image via GTA Wiki

As far as weaponized helicopters go, the Akula is the fastest one in GTA Online. It's able to go up to 157.25 mph (253.07 km/h), which would also make it one of the fastest weaponized vehicles in the game. Its regular purchase price is $3,704,050, but players can buy it for $2,785,000 if they've unlocked the trade price.

Considering players can sell the vehicle if they don't like it (unlike the next two entries on this list), it's an excellent deal. As the Akula is a weaponized vehicle, it can easily mop the floor with every other helicopter on this list, especially since it has a few advantages that other weaponized vehicles lack.

The most noteworthy advantage is that the Akula can enter stealth mode, which would reduce a player's Wanted Level to just two stars. Players can't use weapons in this mode, but it combos terrifically with its excellent speed.

#2 - Swift Deluxe

Image via GTA Wiki

The Swift Deluxe is a more mobile vehicle that trades in a tiny amount of speed when compared to the Luxor Deluxe. $10,000,000 is far too much for what some players are willing to spend on a vehicle, but the Swift Deluxe's price of $5,150,000 might seem more delightful. It's still overpriced, but it's a vehicle with a gold coating, so that's not surprising.

That said, the Swift Deluxe is genuinely a good helicopter statistically speaking. It's the second-fastest helicopter in GTA Online, being able to go up to 157.75 mph (253.87 km/h), which is also far higher than what the game files would suggest (99.42 mph [160.00 km/h]).

Like the Luxor Deluxe, players cannot sell the Swift Deluxe once they purchase it. It's unquestionably easier to use than its plane counterpart, but it's still a highly expensive item to consider.

#1 - Volatus

Image via GTA Wiki

The Volatus is the only helicopter in GTA Online that goes over 160 mph. Its true top speed is 161.25 mph (259.51 km/h), which makes it the fastest helicopter in GTA Online. It's $2,295,000, so it's reasonably priced given that it is classified as a luxury helicopter (meaning that players can drink champagne and watch TV inside of it).

Of course, it's not practical for PVP scenarios. Still, if a player just needs to get from point A to point B and they're not worried about another player ruining their day, the Volatus is their best option as far as helicopters are concerned. It's also worth noting that once the Volatus is bought, it cannot be sold.

Still, the Volatus accelerates wonderfully, and its handling is also superb. It won't be a player's first choice for their first purchase, but it's not one they'll regret buying later like some other vehicles in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.