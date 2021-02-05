Buzzard vs Akula: Which is the better chopper in GTA Online

Just like everything else in GTA Online, helicopters are prohibitively expensive and not only require careful deliberation but also impeccable deftness.

The infamous Buzzard and the deadly Akula are two of the most affordable and beginner-friendly helicopters in the game.

The Akula was added to the game as part of the 1.42 The Doomsday Heist update on December 12, 2017, whereas the Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper is featured in Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online.

While both host top-end features and great speed, the age-old question still remains unanswered: Which is the better chopper in GTA Online?

This article analyzes the two helicopters so players can decide for themselves which is the better chopper in GTA Online.

Buzzard or Akula in GTA Online?

For a helicopter that doesn't cost a lot, the Buzzard is an unbelievably fast vehicle in GTA Online. It is recorded at a top speed of 145.00 mph (233.35 km/h) and hosts extremely high acceleration.

The Akula, however, leaves the Buzzard behind as far as speed is considered. Recorded at a top speed of 157.25 mph (253.07 km/h), it is the fastest helicopter in GTA Online.

The Akula is a weaponized helicopter and comes equipped with a number of powerful weapons that the player can use to blow the enemy into ribbons. It hosts:

A Nose-Mounted Turret Miniguns Missile Pods (Barrage missiles and homing missiles) Bombs

The Buzzard, too, is one of the most devastating helicopters in GTA Online. Armed to the teeth, this chopper is capable of obliterating anyone and anything in its path. It comes equipped with:

Miniguns Missiles

Moreover, the Buzzard features a sneaky little camera, which makes it super reliable during missions.

The Akula sports a powerful armor that can take about 18 heavy sniper rounds before exploding. Its high speed allows players to dodge threats such as Homing Rockets.

The Buzzard, on the other hand, can barely survive the attack of a homing launcher and RPG. The Heavy Sniper MK II can destroy the Buzzard with four to five rounds.

The Buzzard Attack Chopper costs $1,750,000, whereas the Akula is priced at a whopping $3,704,050.

Considering the durability and damage power of the Akula, the choice between the Buzzard and Akula is a no-brainer. However, the Akula does cost a lot more money compared to the Buzzard, so the ultimate choice boils down to the player's budget and how much they are willing to invest in a weaponized flying bird.