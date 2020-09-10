GTA Online: 5 fastest helicopters in the game

GTA Online is a fascinating experience, especially in Freemode, where gamers are truly let loose and are off, causing insane amounts of chaos. Only the most chaotic players can survive a GTA Online lobby, as the only way forward is through the crowd of Oppressor MKIIs and Jets.

Therefore, in GTA Online, it makes more sense to use something as agile and fast as a Helicopter to get around. Not only are Helicopters extremely useful in Freemode but also in specific missions where the player can take to the air.

Certain Helicopters in the game also come fitted with weaponry. Thus, making them the perfect air vehicle to dish out damage to griefers and other annoying players.

Five fastest helicopters in GTA Online

5) Nagasaki Havok

Price: $2,300,900

Top Speed: 154.25 mph (248.24 km/h)

Advertisement

"In the world of tactical air support, bigger is better, right? Wrong. Consider this. The next time one of your legitimate business associates arranges to meet you in the bathroom of a crack den in Banning, they could swing open the stall door to find you hovering over the bowl in one of these beauties."

-GTA Online description

4) Buckingham Swift

Price: $1,500,000

Top Speed: 156.50 mph (251.86 km/h)

"Special edition lightweight, twin-engine, four-seat multi-purpose helicopter. For this collaboration with clothing and lifestyle brand Flying Bravo we've added rhodium stitching to the panda leather seats... and a couple of zeros to the price tag."

-GTA Online description

3) Akula

Price: $3,704,050

Top Speed: 157.25 mph (253.07 km/h)

"Once upon a time, a blank radar screen meant you could relax. But times change. With the Akula in town, a blank radar screen probably means you're a few seconds away from being vaporized by a cackling sociopath in an attack helicopter. And there's only one way to make sure you're on the right side of that brave new world..."

-GTA Online description

2) Buckingham Swift Deluxe

Price: $5,150,000

Top Speed: 157.75 mph (253.87 km/h)

"You're not just buying a three-ton, nitro-charged, solid gold helicopter. You're not just subsidizing third world mining corporations, hysterical dictatorships, thousands of child laborers, and dozens of NGOs pretending to fight human rights abuse. You're making a statement. You're making a statement about you, and the kind of meaningless decadence the world barely even notices anymore."

-GTA Online description

1) Buckingham Volatus

Price: $2,295,000

Top Speed: 161.25 mph (259.51 km/h)

"The sleekest aerodynamics on the market, double swept blades, fantail rotor: when you're coming off a weekend's team-building ketamine workshop, there's no more costly way to move at immense speeds in perfect comfort and near-total silence. This is the real business class."

-GTA Online description