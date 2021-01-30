The Akula in GTA Online: All you need to know about the military helicopter

Unexpected and violent attacks are considered quite normal in GTA Online.

In such a dangerous world, players are always in a precarious position, no matter how much money they've got or how many insanely lucrative businesses they own. Businesses won't do the player any good when a virtual lunatic decides to ruin the life of a criminal.

The Akula, a military helicopter that sports a dangerous 'stealth attack' body style, is often the answer to the most complicated situations in the game. Furthermore, a lot of GTA Online missions are based on deadly helicopters like the Akula, which makes buying one a necessity.

This article highlights the most significant features of the popular Akula.

All players need to know about the Akula in GTA Online

Based on the Boeing-Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche, the Akula is a powerful attack helicopter featured in GTA Online.

The iconic canopy of the helicopter takes after the Kamov Ka-52 'Alligator' and the Kamov Ka-50 'Black Shark'. Meanwhile, the tail of the Akula seems to have been inspired by the FH-1 Hunter.

The Akula is known for blending style and performance in the most efficient way possible. Recorded at a top speed of 157.25 mph (253.07 km/h), it is the fastest helicopter in GTA Online.

When it comes to handling, the Akula requires very minor input, much like the infamous FH-1 Hunter. This feature adds magnanimous value to the Akula as players often find it challenging to control a helicopter in the game, making flying missions rather daunting.

As if that wasn't enough, the Akula sports a powerful armor that can take about 18 heavy sniper rounds before exploding. Its high speed allows players to dodge threats such as Homing Rockets.

Moreover, the Akula is a weaponized helicopter and comes equipped with a number of powerful weapons that the player can use to blow the enemy into ribbons. It hosts: