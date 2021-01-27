5 reasons why the Buzzard Attack Chopper is an essential vehicle in GTA Online

GTA Online is a game that requires players to make certain bold choices like the purchase of an expensive transport. Death machines and powerful helicopters are central to the game's experience. With that said, the popular Buzzard Attack Chopper deserves the pedestal of the best in the category.

Most of the rich and the affluent in the game usually own one of these helicopters because they do not cost a fortune like most other high-end helicopters. This means players with a tight budget can also plan to acquire one.

This article highlights five reasons why every GTA Online player needs the Buzzard Attack Chopper.

GTA Online: 5 reasons why the Buzzard Attack Chopper is an essential vehicle

#5 Price

It is important to note that this helicopter is cheaper compared to other helicopters. Novice players still need to save up a sizeable chunk of in-game money before purchasing the Buzzard.

This vehicle is priced at $1,750,000. However, this price tag is a bargain for the value.

#4 Fatal

The Buzzard is fast and agile in GTA Online. But more importantly, it is also a deadly weapon in the game. Armed to the teeth, this chopper is capable of obliterating anyone and anything in its path.

Moreover, the Buzzard features a sneaky camera that allows players to target the enemy precisely. This capability makes the chopper reliable during missions.

#3 Speed

For a helicopter that doesn't cost a lot, the Buzzard is an unbelievably fast vehicle in GTA Online.

With a top speed of 145 mph, this compact military helicopter leaves its counterparts behind in this category.

Furthermore, the maneuverability of the Buzzard is unmatchable. It can zip through anywhere. The top-end performance of this vehicle makes missions like Headhunter feel like a walk in the park.

#2 Versatile

This is perhaps an added perk of the Buzzard in GTA Online. This helicopter's versatile nature allows the owner and members of their organization to have a blast with it.

Moreover, the Buzzard can spawn anywhere in the game. All it takes is a few taps on the user interface.

#1 A Pegasus Vehicle

Pegasus Vehicles are generally underrated in GTA Online for one reason. When players purchase a Pegasus Vehicle, they have to pay the company an extra fee to have it delivered halfway across the map. This deal doesn't make sense. Players shouldn't have to pay for vehicles they already own in the game.

But with the Buzzard, which is technically a Pegasus Vehicle, the player can bypass the entire process of paying extra for the vehicle to be delivered. The Buzzard spawns exactly where the player needs it at no extra cost.

