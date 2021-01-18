5 most expensive GTA Online Helicopters in January 2021

Life is too mundane, and people are too often broke to own a private helicopter; however, that's not the case with GTA Online.

In GTA Online, the player can own a helicopter or two along with a couple of luxury apartments and the most expensive cars in existence.

Though, contrary to common belief, even video games have a budget. The player can hardly invest in a million-dollar asset without knocking over a bunch of missions with the highest payout.

This article lists the five most expensive helicopters in GTA Online.

Top 5 expensive Helicopters in GTA Online as of January 2021

#5 - The Akula

Image via gta fandom

The soft and agile Akula takes after a bunch of helicopters, but it most heavily resembles the Boeing-Sikorsky RAH-66 Comanche in GTA Online.

The Akula boasts excellent acceleration, recorded at a top speed of 157.25 mph. When it comes to handling, the Akula barely seems to need any input, like it is somehow connected to the driving intuition of the player.

The Akula is tagged at a whopping $3,704,050 in GTA Online.

#4 - The Valkyrie

Image via gtabase

The Valkyrie is based on the Bell UH-1Y Venom, and in the looks department, it's the definition of class and elegance.

The Valkyrie has smooth handling and a top speed of 145 mph, which makes it better in acceleration than the infamous Buzzard in GTA Online.

That being said, the Valkyrie does have an unupgradable armor and a fragile engine that might start to smoke up in the face of constant gunfire.

It is available for $3,790,500 in GTA Online.

#3 - The Annihilator Stealth

Image via gta.wiki

Like the name of the helicopter suggests, this one was made for annihilating the enemy forces and everything that stand on the way to victory.

When it comes to overall shape, the Annihilator Stealth takes after the Akula to some extent and has two folding stub wings with two powerful M197 miniguns.

The Annihilator Stealth has a carrying capacity of six people and is impressively agile in the air.

It can be bought at a handsome rate of $3,870,000 in GTA Online.

#2 - The FH-1 Hunter

Image via gta fandom

Based on the Boeing AH-64 Apache, this helicopter features a classic canopy layout and is probably the dream of every player in GTA Online.

The Hunter features a nimble handling and a powerful engine that supports a steady but fun time in the air. The only disadvantage of the FH-1 Hunter is the fact that its huge rotor blades are susceptible to easy damage, which may make the aircraft steer out of control and end up in a rough landing.

The Hunter is the second most expensive helicopter in GTA Online and is tagged at 4,123,000.

#1 - Buckingham Swift Deluxe

Image via gta base

This classic swift is perhaps the most expensive aircraft in GTA Online.

It boasts a lustrous gold and black design and a luxury interior that hosts a huge TV, a coffee machine, leather seating, and whatnot.

When it comes to speed, the Buckingham Swift Deluxe is, well, swift with an intelligent control board that seems to listen only to the player. The handling of the aircraft is unrivaled and features user-friendly controls.

The popular Buckingham Swift Deluxe costs $5,150,000 in GTA Online.

