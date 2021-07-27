GTA Online: How to unlock the secret drunk casino missions

The Diamond Casino Resort update introduced a myriad of new content to GTA Online, and there's a secret mission that involves getting blackout drunk for anyone who doesn't mind getting loaded every once in a while.

As the name might imply, the drunk missions are kind of a secret but unlocking them isn't as tricky as one might imagine.

This article explains how players can unlock these secret missions in GTA Online.

How to unlock GTA Online's secret drunk casino missions

Essentially, there are two secret drunk missions in GTA Online, with another extremely secretive mission that unlocks if the required criteria are met.

Under the influence:

The only way to obtain this mission is to drink enough alcohol without passing out and call Agatha Baker outside the Casino. If the player is lucky, Agatha will give them the mission Under The Influence. If not, they will just have to make do with whatever job Agatha has for them as that will take them to the final secret mission.

Under the Influence will involve going to one of the following three locations:

Ace Jones Drive

New Empire Way

Puerto Del Sol Yacht Club

The player will need to pick up a random vehicle, avoid the cops and safely deliver it to the casino.

Damage Control

Like in the previous mission, players need to get drunk in order to obtain Damage Control. In addition to this, players will need to get loaded enough to pass out in the Casino bar or the Penthouse.

If the player is lucky, they will get a call from Agatha Baker with "Casino Work Damage Control" showing up on the screen.

Tour de Force

This is perhaps the hardest drunk mission to unlock in GTA Online. While it does not require the player to down a bottle of alcohol, it does require all Casino story missions to be completed. Plus, the player must have spent ten hours since the last Casino mission.

The most annoying of all requirements is that the player must have never refused a Casino work mission. If they happen to have refused a couple, which is more than normal since every player skips at least one casino work mission, Tour de Force will automatically become unavailable for the player.

If they meet all the given requirements, players only need to give the client a tour on a Swift Deluxo to unlock the mission.

