GTA 5 Guide: Best ways to lose cops in the game

GTA V: How to lose cops

While playing GTA 5, every player must have created a mess at least once in the city of Los Santos. From blasting cars to killing innocent citizens for no reason, we all have grown up by playing the legendary GTA franchise.

But while spreading violence across the city in GTA 5, the cops are always ready to bust you and bring justice to the victims. Some enjoy fighting with cops in the game and some just wish to ignore them. In GTA 5, there are several ways to lose the cops. On that note, let us have a a look at different ways to do the same.

How to lose cops in GTA 5?

#1: Use 'Lawyerup' cheat code (Story mode)

Cheat codes are the history of the game and they're still present in every offline mode of Grand Theft Auto. The easiest and quickest method to get rid of cops in GTA 5 is to use the cheat code lawyerup in the game; the wanted level stars would reduce by one.

In order to use it, press the console button (`) on your keyboard, type the cheat code and press enter. For those who don't know about the console button, it's located on the top-left of your keyboard, just below the escape button.

#2 Call Lester (Online Mode)

Lester Menu

Using cheat code in GTA online mode is not possible. For online mode, Rockstar Games has introduced a character Lester, which helps you out in most of the situations. In terms of removing your wanted level, you just need to open the contacts book in your phone and then locate Lester on the list.

Call him and the list of services offered by Lester would appear on the top-left of your screen. Choose 'Remove Wanted Level' from the menu and the cops would immediately stop chasing you.

But the most important thing you need to remember in this respect is that Lester would charge you for his services. For each wanted level star, you need to pay $ 200 (in-game currency) to him. For example, to remove three stars, $ 600 would be deducted from your account.

#3 Hide in bushes and tunnels

Character Hiding in the bush in GTA 5

In GTA 5, hiding from the cops is frequently used in the game. It is done so to enable any of the modes available to play in GTA 5.

All you need to do to stay away from the blue range of the police is displayed on the mini-map. The sight of the police officers is presented by blue radars around the cop blips, and when the minimap isn't strobing blue, you lose the cops. Approximately after a minute, you eventually lose all the cops. Hiding in bushes or roaming in dark tunnels in GTA 5 also keeps you away from the eyes of the police.