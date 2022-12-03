5 improvements that GTA Online players would like to see in the winter update

GTA Online players can only hope the winter update includes more quality-of-life changes akin to the Criminal Enterprises DLC. A player's enjoyment of the game will likely depend on several factors. Convenience would likely be a major contributor, which is why so many ask for specific features.

Remember, it wasn't until this past summer that players could eat their snacks while opening up the weapon wheel.

As the saying goes in GTA Online, it's better late than never. Here's a look at features that would make the next update even better. A few are based on rumors, but the rest is simply conjecture and nothing more.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Next GTA Online update should include the following features

5) Better anti-cheat system for PC users

Cheating will always be a major issue for online PC games. Hackers can easily ruin the experience for GTA Online players, especially if they are using god mode. This is still a recurring problem in 2022.

Many players would like to see a better anti-cheat system for PC users for their own personal safety. Hackers have the potential to be really dangerous in a real-life scenario. A few can easily track down other players by their IP address. For that reason alone, Rockstar should have a stronger anti-cheat system.

4) Imani Tech for older vehicles

Older vehicles typically lose their value over time. However, that wouldn't be the case if Rockstar upgraded them with Imani Tech items.

Whether it's the Remote Control Unit or the Missile Lock-On Jammer, these modifications would breathe new life into older vehicles. GTA Online players would like to see more love given to them.

3) Easier ways to search vehicles

GTA Online players are always looking for vehicles on the market. Whenever they browse a website like Legendary Motorsport, the newest cars always appear first. However, if they are looking for older models, they have to go through a series of filters and scroll through several vehicles.

It would be easier if a future update gave players a search bar. This would save them a lot of time since GTA Online has several hundred vehicles. It's easy to get lost and look in the wrong place, even if the player has the right website.

2) The ability to filter phone contacts

More often than not, GTA Online players need to call a mechanic to deliver a personal vehicle. However, because all their phone contacts are listed alphabetically, they must scroll down to the middle of the list.

They can't just hold down the button either, they have to manually press it every single time. It would be nice if Rockstar could let players rearrange the order of their phone contacts. It would save them a lot of time in this game.

1) Fast travel options

The game has such a large map that sometimes it takes forever to get across. Remember, not every player has direct access to flying vehicles. The ability to get somewhere faster would be greatly appreciated.

According to verified leaker and Twitter user @TezFunz2, he believes that GTA Online will include a fast travel feature in their next major update. It's based on a survey question where Rockstar asked players if that's what they want to see in the game. It would certainly be very convenient for them.

It remains to be seen how it will be implemented in the game. At the very least, having a fast travel option could prove useful, especially if the player is getting away from another player.

