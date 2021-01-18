How to change a Personal Vehicle in GTA Online

A Personal Vehicle is one that will act as the player's go-to vehicle that can be instantly recovered, summoned, and act as the player's primary steed in GTA Online.

Picking the right Personal Vehicle will make GTA Online a whole lot easier as it will not only be the player's commute but also a useful tool for CEO/VIP Work as well as Missions.

When the player takes a car into Los Santos Customs, they can fit a tracker onto it that will make it their Personal Vehicle in the game, and they can choose to insure it as well. This works for just about any vehicle stolen off the street.

However, some cars are considered way too hot and cannot be turned into their own Personal Vehicle. For cars that cost above $100,000 to purchase, the player will have to buy them to either sell them or to turn them into a Personal Vehicle.

Changing a Personal Vehicle in GTA Online

Typically, if the player happens to own a Garage or a High-End Apartment in GTA Online that includes a Garage, every vehicle stored inside of it will be made automatically into a Personal Vehicle free of charge.

However, if the player is just starting out and does not own a Garage, they can drive any vehicle (that costs less than $100,000) to Los Santos Customs and fit it with a tracker.

So, the next time the player calls the Mechanic to have their car delivered to them, they can ask for their Personal Vehicle to be presented near their location. The insurance on the vehicle will ensure that the player is able to recover the car after it has been destroyed or wrecked in GTA Online.

The tracker costs $2000 to fit onto a car, but every car stored in a Garage will come equipped with one for free. The tracker is strictly for players who do not own a Garage right at the start of the game.

Losing a car is quite a regular occurrence in GTA Online, given the amount of missiles and gunfire in Freemode.

