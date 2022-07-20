How to fight back against god-mode hackers in GTA Online (2022)

One of the worst types of GTA Online hackers are god-mode hackers who use different mods to make themselves invincible in the game.

Even though there are rules and regulations regarding the use of mods in GTA Online, these hackers somehow manage to bypass them. With this being the case, the only thing players can do is take matters into their own hands.

Luckily, a Reddit user has provided the GTA Online community with a very simple yet efficient way of fighting back against god-mode hackers in the game.

Reddit user reveals easy and effective way to get back at god-mode hackers in GTA Online

Reddit user Ralphgamboa recently shared a method of dealing with god-mode hackers on the GTA Online subreddit. Unfortunately, the original video has been deleted by the moderators.

Essentially, the video showcased how Ralphgamboa used Nightshark, an armored four-door SUV, to constantly ram a god-mode hacker.

Ramming, of course, did not kill the hacker, but it did make him immobile. His character was stuck in an animation loop, where his avatar was constantly trying to get up. The moment he managed to do that, Ralphgamboa rammed him with the Nightshark again.

While this won't eliminate god-mode hackers, it will at least annoy them enough to leave the player alone. Many players might find this method tedious, but it is one of the best ways to deal with such hackers.

Players should keep in mind that they should get an armored vehicle like the Nightshark before doing this trick. This is because god-mode hackers will try to use RPGs to destroy players' vehicles.

Using MOC to deal with god-mode hackers in GTA Online

Many players have also suggested using the MOC (Mobile Operations Center). This vehicle is equipped with some of the strongest weapons in the game, which can be very helpful in annoying god-mode hackers.

It cannot be driven because it is a trailer, but it does have a handling line. The cab unit can be driven independently of the trailer at any moment and then reattached. The MOC can then be towed around using other semi-truck cabs.

The trailer has incredible offensive capabilities because of its powerful cannons, which can fire strong rounds that can take out unarmored automobiles and low-flying aircraft in a single shot.

The MOC's average fire rate is modest, with the next round being fired after one second. Because of how the turrets are positioned, the entire formation has a few blind spots, making it an effective defensive transport as well.

With a range of motion of around 45 degrees horizontally and 45 degrees vertically, the front turret can shoot down low-flying aircraft. However, its effectiveness against ground targets is reduced if a cab is present.

By constantly spamming all of this weaponry on god-mode hackers, it is guaranteed that it will annoy them, and they will have no choice but to leave the game.

