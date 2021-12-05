Cheaters are still a massive problem in GTA Online, especially for big-name players

Anybody who has played the PC version of GTA Online knows how problematic cheaters are.

It's especially brutal for any big-name players with an online presence, as their fame inevitably attracts modders to mess with them. Sadly, GTA Online doesn't deal with cheaters as well as its fans would like.

Most big-name online games have a problem with cheaters. It's not exclusive to GTA Online, but it's arguably worse for this game than other titles. Popular GTA YouTuber TGG recently released a video talking about this problem.

Cheaters in GTA Online: The Problem

TGG talks about how the most significant problem to him on PC is rampant cheating. He refers to how these cheaters can:

Crash a player's game

Boot them offline

Trap players in a cage

Any one of those actions is bound to frustrate a gamer, especially if it repeatedly happens. He also mentions how faulty Rockstar Games' security is for GTA Online, as one can easily track his Rockstar ID and follow him, even to private sessions.

TGG later shows a clip of a modder forcefully ejecting him from his vehicle before blowing it up. Needless to say, he rage quits shortly after.

Big-name gamers and their moments with cheaters in GTA Online

TGG @TGGonYT Just did one of those Live Chats with Rockstar Support about cheaters.



Guys the solution to stopping GTA Online cheaters is… (drumroll please)



“Have you tried finding a new lobby?”



I AM NOT KIDDING! THEY ACTUALLY SAID THAT. Just did one of those Live Chats with Rockstar Support about cheaters. Guys the solution to stopping GTA Online cheaters is… (drumroll please) “Have you tried finding a new lobby?” I AM NOT KIDDING! THEY ACTUALLY SAID THAT.

Rockstar Support is infamously unhelpful when it comes to a myriad of issues. When it comes to cheaters in GTA Online, their solution to TGG was for him to find a new lobby. Keep in mind that TGG states in the video that determined modders can brute force their way into his private lobbies; hence, it's useless advice.

TGG @TGGonYT Making a video today that will probably be completely useless. But @RockstarGames please listen to us. You have a dedicated community that you completely ignore. I really hope things can change. Making a video today that will probably be completely useless. But @RockstarGames please listen to us. You have a dedicated community that you completely ignore. I really hope things can change. https://t.co/rELJqolTSX

The short clip in the above Tweet is one of the most relevant parts of TGG's recent YouTube video. Rockstar Games hasn't been communicating with its fans regarding the cheating epidemic.

Of course, TGG isn't the only big-name GTA YouTuber who has had issues with cheaters in GTA Online. DarkViperAU has been DDoSed several times in the past, and there's always somebody out there trying to force their way into his lobbies.

Not all of that video talks about cheaters, either. It also goes into several of GTA Online's other flaws, and it's a long video to cover.

Cheaters in GTA Online

Of course, not every cheater targets popular YouTubers. Sometimes, they will go after some random person in GTA Online and grief them for various reasons. It shouldn't surprise players that several compilation videos involving blatant cheating exist.

Not everybody has to resort to mods, either. In some cases, they can abuse in-game glitches to get unfair advantages over those unaware of such tricks. One of the most popular examples includes god-mode glitches, as there is very little counterplay.

Not every YouTube video has to be long for GTA Online players to realize how commonplace cheating is in GTA Online. In this case, it's a player being unable to do something as simple as parachuting.

What should Rockstar Games do?

An example of a person using mods to drop money on another player (Image via Rockstar Games)

Most online games have cheaters. However, Rockstar Games could be more transparent about what they plan to do toward them. Their support giving advice such as "Have you tried finding a new lobby?" is also useless.

GTA Online is a wildly successful game, so it's not as if Rockstar Games lacks funds for better anti-cheat software. Many GTA Online fans want the game to be great, but problems like this are bound to deter others from playing the game.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider

