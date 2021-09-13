Top 5 most common reasons why players get banned from GTA Online

GTA Online is a massively multiplayer open-world game where millions of players interact with each other. Rockstar follows stringent policies to ensure fair play and often bans rulebreakers.

Players who break the rules either get a temporary suspension or a permanent ban. Temporary suspensions result in the player getting their entire progress reset. The period of suspension varies according to the severity of the rule violation.

Breaking it a second time results in a permanent suspension from GTA Online. This article examines the various reasons for which players often get banned from the game.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

GTA Online: 5 of the most common reasons for getting banned

1) Using mod menus

The use of mods in GTA Online is strictly forbidden. This is quite reasonable, as mods can interfere with the working of the game. Besides, modding in multiplayer games is usually only done by cheaters.

They use mod menus to get cheat-like abilities in-game. Take-Two has only recently taken down a popular mod menu for RDR2 and GTA Online through legal means.

2) Exploiting glitches

Rockstar also bans players for exploiting any glitches present in the game itself. This includes any car duplication or money multiplication glitches. Although some players have gotten away with doing this, many are still at risk of getting a ban.

3) Hacking game data

The most annoying kind of players in GTA Online are those who hack the game. Mod menus do this automatically, but some players hack the game manually. However, the punishment is the same for both offenses.

4) Toxic behavior

Multiplayer games require that players interact with each other while playing. This can often lead to heated moments on chat. GTA Online has both voice and text chat available.

Players who engage in toxic behavior, like harassing others through their messages, can get banned if they're reported. This also depends on the severity of the messages themselves and how Rockstar responds to them.

5) Griefing

There is nothing as frustrating as encountering griefers in GTA Online. These are players who target others in-game by killing their characters. This happens mostly in freeroam lobbies, and the griefers will target low-level players.

Most of them do this to increase their K/D (kill/death) ratio. Some do it for fun, however, and prey on those doing cargo missions. The worst kind of griefers are those who camp outside locations like the LSCM and LS Customs.

Griefing is usually overlooked by Rockstar since it does not interfere with Shark Card sales. Griefers often end up in Bad Sport lobbies instead for quite some time. However, repeated infractions and user reports may result in more severe punishments, including bans.

Edited by R. Elahi