GTA Online throwback: The Apartment/Garage money glitch that got players banned

As is the case with most online multiplayer titles, several crafty players will look to gain an advantage in GTA Online by exploiting the game's systems.

Glitches and exploits are commonplace in GTA Online, with seemingly new ones popping up out of the blue.

While double money and NAT-type glitches on consoles have been fairly popular recently, none gained as much notoriety as the Apartment/Garage glitch. The glitch became so infamous that it led to what is now deemed "Ban Wave 2020."

A glitch in GTA Online essentially allowed players to repeatedly trade in their property in return for the differential to make a whole amount of cash. As a result, practically every player in the session became billionaires. However, Rockstar Games cracked down on it pretty swiftly.

GTA Online Ban Wave 2020 and the Apartment/Garage glitch

Me after doing the money glitch on gta online just for rockstar to reset my account the next day: pic.twitter.com/gLhIdSJYIu — coh (@BrandNewDraco) August 23, 2020

Ban Wave 2020 saw plenty of long-time GTA Online players facing a hard reset on all their progress of seven years. While it caused a massive uproar in the community, most players already knew the risks involved with using exploits and glitches to progress in the game.

The Apartment/Garage glitch essentially involved players filling up the maximum number of properties that they could own in the game (Apartments, Garages, and Offices) and trading in the most expensive ones. This allowed players to make a whole lot of money by receiving the differential.

One of the biggest reasons for a decline in popularity of online multiplayers is because of such glitches.

I got banned in GTA Online. Fuck. 7 years for this to end like this... — 𝗘̸𝗹̸𝗶̸𝗮̸𝘀̸ 🅱️ (JUNE ISN'T SOON) (@ilias_G1) August 27, 2020

GTA Online players have been wary of exploiting glitches since Rockstar always seem to be on the lookout for players gaining an unfair advantage.

Newer players will often be averse to trying out GTA Online when they learn that other players can gain such a massive advantage in the game.

Rockstar have been quite active in allaying these fears but are yet to have a proper anti-cheat system in place.

While Take-Two Interactive has been making headway in that direction, it will be interesting to see how GTA Online fares in the next gen.