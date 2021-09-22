How to eliminate God mode players in GTA Online

Fortunately, there is a way to defeat GTA Online players who glitch into a God mode state.

There aren't too many aspects that are more annoying than God mode. It seems like it doesn't matter what the player does. Orbital cannons don't eliminate these adversaries, and nothing else seems to, either.

As a result, many griefers have taken advantage of some glitches that place them in a God mode state. However, there is a niche way to vanquish them.

Note: This method only works against glitched God mode players. God mode via mods is not affected.

How to defeat God mode players in GTA Online (glitched)

Eliminating glitched God mode users is more accessible than one might think. All GTA Online players need is a tank and the ability to start the Headhunter mission. Headhunter is recommended as it's easy to initiate. Likewise, some GTA Online players may prefer the APC as their vehicle of choice.

The APC is fast and handles much better than other tanks. This aspect makes it far more realistic for executing this trick. To start Headhunter, GTA Online players must either be a CEO or VIP.

Eliminating God mode players in GTA Online

Headhunter is the recommended as it is the easiest to access (Image via Rockstar Games)

Start Headhunter and grab a tank (preferably the APC). Find the player abusing a God mode glitch and run them over. Keep the tank on them for roughly five seconds. Afterwards, they will be eliminated. Now, anybody can defeat that GTA Online player as the God mode state will vanish.

Keep in mind that everybody in the organization can execute the first part. Some players may prefer to use the "Ghost Organization" option to perform this trick more easily. Hiding free-mode jobs in the lobby won't protect the God mode abuser from defeat, either.

This method will always work if the player can run them over. However, it's only effective against those who are abusing God mode glitches.

Important drawback

God mode users can abuse Hostile Takeover to stay invincible (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online players who abuse God mode glitches can still counter the method described above. Activating Hostile Takeover means that the God mode abuser cannot be eliminated. Remember, starting this task prevents others from triggering Headhunter.

It won't matter how long a player keeps their tank over the God mode abusers. This is an extremely specific and niche interaction, so it's not entirely known why this happens. All GTA Online players need to know is that it's easy to abuse God mode glitches.

Likewise, one needs to be able to run over the God mode abuser. If the glitcher is in a vehicle, then they can't be run over by a tank. Fortunately, one can still blow up their vehicle with weapons like an Orbital Cannon. In this case, the organization needs to cooperate for efficiency.

It's also worth noting that none of this applies to modders. If the mod is well-made, then there is nothing GTA Online players can do to eliminate them.

