GTA 5: How to get god mode?

The GTA franchise has had a long and storied history with cheat codes, and a tradition that Rockstar still upholds in their games. GTA V, the last entry in the franchise, also incorporated cheat codes.

Not many Triple-A games today allow the players to enter cheat codes in order to make the gameplay easier, or simply just wackier. Players have been using cheat codes in GTA games since the very beginning, and even GTA V has some fun cheat codes.

Invincibility, or God Mode, as it has come to be known, is a cheat code that permeates through all of gaming, including the GTA franchise. However, the game only allows God Mode to be enabled for 5 minutes.

How to get God Mode in GTA V?

Xbox 360/Xbox One: Right, A, Right, Left, Right, RB, Right, Left, A, Y.

PS3/PS4: Right, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Left, X, Triangle.

PC: PAINKILLER.

Cell Phone: 1-999-724-654-5537.

The cheat allows the player to render their character invincible and shrug off damage in GTA V. However, it can only be enabled for 5 minutes, and players must re-enter the cheat after a while.

When the cheat is entered, the player is essentially indestructible and can cause ungodly amounts of chaos. God Mode has always been one of the most popular cheats in all kinds of games.

Earlier, the GTA franchise allowed players to enter cheat codes on PC simply in the game or in the Pause Menu by just typing it out. However, cheat codes must be entered in the console when playing GTA V.

To bring up the console while playing the game, press the "~" key on your keyboard when playing the game. This will bring up the console that can be used to enter cheat codes.

