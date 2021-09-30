GTA Online Reddit user shows how little water players need to operate a boat

Surprisingly, GTA Online players don't need much water to operate a boat.

All that matters is that it's "deep" enough to hold the boat. GTA Online is still a game so that it can bend the rules of reality. It's not a valuable technique for GTA Online players to exploit, but it's amusing to see a Reddit user showcase it. In the popular video, user FrankWDoom goes up a surprisingly small river with a boat.

Boats don't operate well on dry land. However, this Reddit user defies the laws of physics for some fun absurdity. This game has flying motorcycles, so players shouldn't be too surprised by this amusing video. Players can replicate this act in a similar environment.

GTA Online Reddit user operating a boat in almost no water

The above video is one minute and 22 seconds long. It features a GTA Online Reddit user going up a small stream of water at a respectable speed. The Reddit post has received over 15.8K upvotes thus far, with a 98% upvote ratio. FrankWDoom did it simply to see how far they could go upstream.

In true GTA Online fashion, the Redditor gets a phone alert for the Cayo Perico Heist. It doesn't happen once, either. Instead, they received a second one nearly a minute after the first one. It's not the main focus of the video. Yet, some GTA Online players have complained about the frequency of these alerts in the past.

Ultimately, it's a surprisingly simple video that is the top post this week in GTA Online subreddit. There are no other players present in this video to ruin it, either. It's a simple video showing off a side of the GTA Online engine that most players don't see.

Boats in GTA Online

Boats in GTA Online are simple in their functionality (Image via Rockstar Games)

The video showcases that GTA Online players don't need much water to operate a boat. It isn't a practical thing to know for most players, but it's an interesting fact that many players don't realize.

The boat noticeably slowed down whenever the Reddit user got too far off the water and onto land. Boats can't operate on dry land in GTA Online. The above video is only possible because the small stream of water allows the vehicle to traverse through the terrain.

The boat still operates as one would expect in open water. The user gets to the end of the stream where there is no water, and the boat predictably becomes useless.

The usual location where GTA Online players see boats (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main reason why so many Redditors wouldn't know about this interaction is because of how niche boats are in GTA Online. There isn't much reason to take a boat to a specific part of the map where it's primarily landlocked.

This interaction has been a part of GTA Online since the beginning. Still, thousands of Redditors learned something new and saw a calming video of another user going up a small stream of water.

This Reddit video was only posted on September 28, 2021, as well.

