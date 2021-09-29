Is the Oppressor Mk II worth buying in GTA Online?

The Oppressor Mk II has left its mark on GTA Online. It's arguably the single most infamous and despised vehicle in all of GTA Online. However, there is no denying that the Oppressor Mk II is effective in its niche. It might not be the single best vehicle in every given situation, but its general utility is far too practical to ignore.

It's a flying bike that also acts as a weaponized vehicle. Many players can recall being blown up by one in freemode, yet the Oppressor Mk II has several other uses that entice players to purchase it.

Why the Oppressor Mk II is still worth buying in GTA Online

The Oppressor Mk II costs $3,890,250 in GTA Online, although its trade price is $2,925,000. Upgrading it requires the player also to own a Terrorbyte, but its sheer versatility is too valuable to ignore for some players.

The main thing some GTA Online players might notice about it is how it's a flying motorcycle. Typically, aircraft tend to be big and don't operate well on the ground. However, neither limitation applies to the Oppressor Mk II.

Instead, it's one of the most mobile vehicles in all of GTA Online. The only major weakness of this vehicle is that a single rocket can destroy it. Ultimately, it possesses far more advantages than disadvantages in GTA Online.

Mobility in GTA Online

One of the most valuable traits for a vehicle in GTA Online is one with high mobility. GTA Online's map is spacious, and several obstacles can impede a player from getting from point A to point B. Even the fastest landlocked vehicles suffer from this problem, but the Oppressor Mk II doesn't.

Its mobility is among the best in the game. The vehicle can fly around in the air, and its small size allows it to go anywhere the player wishes. Its main limitation is in water, but that's a small niche that other vehicles like the Toreador easily achieve.

Not only is the Oppressor Mk II extremely mobile, but it's also a potent weaponized vehicle. It can dominate the vast majority of other similarly agile vehicles, further bolstering its niche in GTA Online.

Easy to use weaponized vehicle

One of the primary reasons why the Oppressor Mk II is popular among griefers is that it's easy to use and highly effective in eliminating other players. It has a low skill floor, making it far more accessible than other PVP-oriented vehicles like the Hydra.

It might only have 20 rockets at its disposal, but that's more than enough to destroy most vehicles in GTA Online. Combine that aspect with its high mobility, and it becomes readily apparent why it's one of the most popular vehicles in the game.

One can also use the Oppressor Mk II defensively. It doesn't have any armor, but its booster gives it good speed. Likewise, players can grab their Oppressor Mk II if they're being griefed by another player.

