Top 5 GTA Online Reddit clips (September 2021)

GTA Online has a large community on Reddit. Every day, there are around a hundred posts on the r/gtaonline subreddit.

While some share tips and tricks to help the community, others are more interested in entertaining fellow players with some of the funniest posts. Many players record their gameplay, during which they may come across unintentional or interesting situations. These clips often end up on the r/gtaonline subreddit and the community loves to engage with such posts.

5 most popular GTA Online Reddit clips for September 2021

1) The unsung hero

A redditor by the name u/JoJoMc253 came across a low level player that was stuck on a mountain with his plane unable to take off. He then asked the player to get into the plane, and helped him in getting the plane off the ground by giving him a boost using the Up-n-Atomizer. It is very rare to see such companionship in GTA Online and the community celebrated his moment with 31.6k upvotes.

2) A well deserved punch

Redditor u/GeezerFilms experienced a funny situation near one of the ammunition stores in GTA Online. He saw a player stuck behind the door at the store and instead of helping him, decided to film the situation. The player stuck behind the door did not appreciate his gesture and punched GeezerFilms when he escaped. This funny interaction between players got 22k upvotes on Reddit.

3) Not so stealth

During one of the setup missions for the Cayo Perico heist, players need to enter an office and take out a few NPCs to be able to get to the gun locker. Redditor u/hallosx2 posted an ironic video on reddit where he used a minigun as a stealth weapon. The clip was appreciated by the community and received 14.6k upvotes.

4) The wet boat fail

In the Longfin mission, which is a setup mission for the Cayo Perico heist, Redditor u/furiousgeorge54 was taking his boat to the delivery location. While he was delivering the vehicle, he accidentally took the truck and boat over a small stream of water.

Although the boat wasn't even touching the water, the prep mission failed. This video shows how sometimes GTA Online ignores logic for no apparent reason. The randomness of what occured in the video got the community's attention, and the clip got 11.2k upvotes

5) Fast food strategy

Also Read

This clip shows a hilarious way to complete The Union Depository Contract in GTA Online which was discovered by u/Rolypolyoly1877. The player used snacks to tank the barrage of bullets as he ran across all the policemen to the getaway car. This strategy is certainly unique, and the clip got 11k upvotes and was met with hilarious reactions.

Edited by Siddharth Satish